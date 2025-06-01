USC Trojans To Face Oregon State Or Saint Mary's In Corvallis Regional: How To Watch
The USC Trojans baseball team is 2-0 to start the NCAA Tournament, and USC coach Andy Stankiewicz and his team are in command of the Corvallis Regional. The Oregon State Beavers and St. Mary's Gaels will face off at 3 p.m. PT in an elimination game, and the winner will advance to play the Trojans on Sunday night.
How To Watch:
USC will face either St. Mary's or Oregon State on Sunday, June 1, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
For Trojans fans interested to see whether the Gaels or the Beavers will survive and advance, the first game of the Corvallis Regional on Sunday will also be streamed on ESPN+ at 3 p.m. PT. St. Mary's upset Oregon State in the first round of the regional, but who will win the rematch?
Because of the tournament's double-elimination format, the winner of Oregon State and St. Mary's will have to beat USC twice in order to win the Corvallis Regional.
Preview:
How did the Trojans get here? USC's regional began with a dismantling of TCU, beating the Horned Frogs 13-1.
The Trojans have gotten some quality starts from pitchers Caden Aoki and Mason Edwards to start the NCAA Tournament, with Aoki striking out six Horned Frogs and giving up one earned run over 8.0 innings. USC's offense was relentless, scoring 13 runs in the opening game.
USC coach Andy Stankiewicz spoke about his team's performance after the game.
“Obviously a well-played game by us and we’ve always said it starts with a guy on the mound and this guy to my left was masterful today. It’s kind of been what he’s been so it’s just nice to have a guy out there with a, with a slow heartbeat that understands how to pitch and how to change speeds,” Stankiewicz said.
The Trojans' second game of the postseason was much closer, and USC had to come from behind after St. Mary's took an early lead. The Gaels are the No. 4 seed in the regional, but they defeated the hosting team in Oregon State and nearly upset USC as well.
USC third baseman Ethan Hedges hit two home runs in the winning effort as the Trojans beat St. Mary's 6-4. USC's offense has also shown the ability to manufacture runs, with RBI singles from designated hitter Maximo Martinez and catcher Richard Tejeda adding much-needed insurance runs.
Whichever team wins the earlier matchup between the Beavers and the Gaels is expected to have some momentum coming into the evening game with USC. Will the Trojans be able to win three consecutive games in the regional?
If a seventh game of the regional is necessary, the final matchup will take place on Monday. However, the Trojans have a chance to advance to a Super Regional for the first time since 2005. If Oregon State or St. Mary's is able to win both games today, then USC will have another opportunity on Monday.