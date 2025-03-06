Uconn Leads Updated Women’s Basketball National Championship Odds: USC, UCLA Snubbed?
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is one of the favorites to win the National Championship. USC with their record of 26-2 is currently projected as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament per ESPN’s Bracketology. Can star guard JuJu Watkins lead the Trojans all the way?
Who are the top contenders to win the national title according to the Vegas oddsmakers?
USC Trojans With Fourth Best National Title Odds
The USC Trojans have the fourth best odds to win the National Championship per FanDuel Sportsbook. USC has odds of +550 to win it all. The three teams ahead of them with better odds are UConn at +300, South Carolina at +330, and Texas at +450. UCLA and Notre Dame are tied for the fifth best odds at +600. Outside of those six teams, no team has odds better than +5000.
USC faced UConn earlier this season and beat the Huskies on the road 72-70. The Trojans also hosted Notre Dame in the non-conference portion of their schedule and lost 74-61.
The team with the second highest odds to win the title, South Carolina, is the defending national champions. Texas is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the land in the AP Top 25 poll with a record of 29-2. Their two losses came against Notre Dame and South Carolina.
Trojans Top Seed In Big Ten Tournament
USC will try to strengthen their resume in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. USC won the Big Ten regular season title and will enter the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed. They earned a double-bye to the quarterfinals and will their play their first game in the quarterfinals on Friday. USC will face the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten, Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana beat No. 8 seeded Oregon Ducks in the second round on Thursday morning.
The Trojans and Hoosiers played one time earlier this season in January. USC won on the road 73-66. Friday morning's game will be at 9 a.m PT on the Big Ten Network.
Even with the double-bye, it is by no means going to be an easy journey for the Trojans to win the Big Ten tournament. ESPN's bracket projection has the Big Ten getting 13 teams in the NCAA Tournament field, the most of any conference.
USC Trojans Projected As No. 1 Seed In NCAA Tournament
No matter what happens in the Big Ten tournament, the USC Trojans will most likely be a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. USC won the regular season title in the best top to bottom conference in the country while only losing two games all season long. ESPN's projections as of Thursday morning have USC as the No. 2 overall team and the second No. 1 seed behind their overall No. 1 seeded Texas Longhorns.
The race for the overall No. 1 is very much alive if USC wins the Big Ten tournament.
