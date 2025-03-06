All Trojans

Uconn Leads Updated Women’s Basketball National Championship Odds: USC, UCLA Snubbed?

The USC Trojans, lead by guard JuJu Watkins, finished then regular season with a record of 26-2. USC won the Big Ten regular season title and is the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Women's Basketball tournament. What are the Trojans and other top teams like the UConn Huskies and UCLA Bruins odds to win the National Championship?

Cory Pappas

Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts after the Trojans defeated the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. The Bruins came into the game ranked #1 in the country. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts after the Trojans defeated the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. The Bruins came into the game ranked #1 in the country. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is one of the favorites to win the National Championship. USC with their record of 26-2 is currently projected as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament per ESPN’s Bracketology. Can star guard JuJu Watkins lead the Trojans all the way?

Who are the top contenders to win the national title according to the Vegas oddsmakers?

USC Trojans With Fourth Best National Title Odds

Dec 21, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Ashlynn Shade (12) and forward Sarah Strong (21) defend against
Dec 21, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Ashlynn Shade (12) and forward Sarah Strong (21) defend against USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have the fourth best odds to win the National Championship per FanDuel Sportsbook. USC has odds of +550 to win it all. The three teams ahead of them with better odds are UConn at +300, South Carolina at +330, and Texas at +450. UCLA and Notre Dame are tied for the fifth best odds at +600. Outside of those six teams, no team has odds better than +5000.

USC faced UConn earlier this season and beat the Huskies on the road 72-70. The Trojans also hosted Notre Dame in the non-conference portion of their schedule and lost 74-61. 

The team with the second highest odds to win the title, South Carolina, is the defending national champions. Texas is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the land in the AP Top 25 poll with a record of 29-2. Their two losses came against Notre Dame and South Carolina. 

Trojans Top Seed In Big Ten Tournament 

Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Janiah Barker (0), USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12), USC T
Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Janiah Barker (0), USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12), USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (44), UCLA Bruins guard Elina Aarnisalo (7) and USC Trojans guard Avery Howell (23) fight for the ball under the basket during the fourth quarter at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

USC will try to strengthen their resume in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. USC won the Big Ten regular season title and will enter the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed. They earned a double-bye to the quarterfinals and will their play their first game in the quarterfinals on Friday. USC will face the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten, Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana beat No. 8 seeded Oregon Ducks in the second round on Thursday morning. 

The Trojans and Hoosiers played one time earlier this season in January. USC won on the road 73-66. Friday morning's game will be at 9 a.m PT on the Big Ten Network.

Even with the double-bye, it is by no means going to be an easy journey for the Trojans to win the Big Ten tournament. ESPN's bracket projection has the Big Ten getting 13 teams in the NCAA Tournament field, the most of any conference.

USC Trojans Projected As No. 1 Seed In NCAA Tournament

Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa
Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

No matter what happens in the Big Ten tournament, the USC Trojans will most likely be a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. USC won the regular season title in the best top to bottom conference in the country while only losing two games all season long. ESPN's projections as of Thursday morning have USC as the No. 2 overall team and the second No. 1 seed behind their overall No. 1 seeded Texas Longhorns.

The race for the overall No. 1 is very much alive if USC wins the Big Ten tournament.

