Can USC Trojans Reach NCAA Tournament After Loss to Wisconsin Badgers?
The USC Trojans' men's basketball team suffered a 84-69 loss to No. 24 Wisconsin on Jan. 18 that set back their hopes of making the postseason NCAA tournament. The Trojans currently sit with an 11-7 record and with 13 games left in the regular season, the Trojans' chances of making the tournament are dwindling.
It would be a big boost for USC coach Eric Musselman and his plans for the future of the program if they were able to make the NCAA tournament in year one of his tenure.
The Trojans suffered huge blows to their tournament resume during their non-conference schedule, with a loss to Cal in the fourth game of the season as the biggest blunder. The loss to the Golden Bears is currently USC's only Quad 3 loss of the season and started a stretch in which USC dropped four of six games, falling to a 5-4 record.
The included losses to three potential tournament teams in New Mexico, Saint Mary's, and Oregon. New Mexico handed the Trojans their only Quad 2 loss, but the Trojans will have a couple more opportunties vs. Quad 2 teams late in their conference schedule.
USC regrouped and won four straight, including beating Washington on the road, but the Huskies were the only team with realistic hopes of making the tournament.
On Jan. 4, Michigan came to the Galen Center for the Trojans' first test of 2025. The Wolverines put it all together late in the second half to beat USC 85-74. A few days later on Jan. 8, USC traveled to Indiana, but the Trojans lost to the Hoosiers by 13.
USC picked up a resume booster when they defeated No. 13 Illinois on the road on Jan. 11. It gave the Trojans their first and currently only Quad 1 win of the season. With only seven more Quad 1 games left, USC will have to take the most of their opportunties.
Musselman and the team will have to find success in their four remaining Quad 2 games and two Quad 3 games left in their season.
Last season, the Big Ten had six bids into the NCAA touranment. With the conference expanding from 14 teams to 18 teams after the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington. The Trojans sit tied for eighth place in the Big Ten currently. If they finish in the top half of the conference by the regular season conclusion, there's a good chance Musselman could lead the Trojans back to the postseason.
