USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals What Makes Quarterback Miller Moss Special
Quarterback has been widely considered not only the toughest position in football, but in sports. They are the focus of every play. Before the physical attributes, the position requires mental, competitive and physical toughness. A quarterback needs to be a leader as they set the tone for accountability and commitment to the rest of the team. Leadership can impact a team's success before a quarterback's abilities. They have to have poise on the field and the arm talent to make plays.
All characteristics that have described USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss.
“I thought he was a pretty mentally tough kid,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “You know a guy that stayed here and persevered through all and I know we’ve talked about that at length. Seeing it on the field, when you’re taking real shots it’s a different thing, you know? I’ve seen other guys that are hard workers, our team means to them, all that but then that big hit comes and maybe they flinch a little bit or they don’t want that.”
“Miller has been a tough player for us," Riley continued. “He takes some shots knowing that’s the right thing to do to make the throw, like the one to Duce (Robinson) there at the end was a great example. If you’re going to hang onto that ball, you are going to get hit ... and some guys have the courage to stand in there and make that throw for their team and he’s made a lot of plays like that for us.”
With USC trailing by three against Wisconsin late in the third quarter, they faced a 3rd-and-7 from the 8-yard line. The Trojans came out at empty, just a five-man protection versus the Badgers six-man pressure. Moss stood strong in the pocket with three defenders barreling down on him and fired a strike to Robinson for the touchdown.
"It's just part of playing the position," said Riley. "You'd love to leave any game with the quarterback not taking any hits but that's not always reality. We've played two good team, two good defensive teams, it's going to happen."
The score put the Trojans up by four and they never relinquished the lead. Moss put his body on the line again in the fourth quarter when he helicoptered into end zone.
“He’s a very tough person,” said running back Woody Marks. Anytime he gets knocked down he gets right back up, no matter what. I think that’s the mentality you have to have. He’s the leader of this team by being the quarterback. He’s the vocal leader on and off the field.”
Moss’ toughness was personified the week before against Michigan. The Trojans quarterback found himself under constant duress against a talented front four. He was pressured 22 times and sacked four. Despite taking a number of big hits, the redshirt junior never flinched. He managed to throw three touchdowns in the second half and give the Trojans the lead late in the fourth quarter before Michigan running back Kalel Mullings scored with under a minute left in regulation that gave the Wolverines the win.
"Show me a tough team, and I'll show you a tough quarterback," Riley said. "Show me a soft team, and I'll show you a soft quarterback."
Moss’ story has been that of perseverance and toughness on and off the field. He could have transferred after his first season on campus when the program hired a new coaching staff following the 2021 season. Or anytime he was sitting behind Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams in 2022 and 2023. Instead, Moss the took the opportunity grow physically and mentally.
He waited almost three full seasons before earning the opportunity to be the Trojans starting quarterback in the Holiday Bowl at the end of the 2023 season — where he threw a school bowl record six touchdowns. Moss battled UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava in spring practice and fall camp before being named the starter.
The Trojans signal-caller has hit the ground running since the season opener against the LSU Tigers, receiving Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week recognition for his performance in Las Vegas. He leads the conference in passing yards per game (299.5). Moss is currently tied for the eighth best odds to win the Heisman trophy at +2000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
