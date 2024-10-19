Utah's last remaining Playoff hopes rests on the shoulders of Isaac Wilson
The Utah Utes football program is facing a pivotal moment after head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that true freshman Isaac Wilson will be the team’s starting quarterback indefinitely. This decision comes as veteran quarterback Cam Rising continues to deal with a series of injuries, most recently a lower-leg issue sustained in a loss to Arizona State. Whittingham was candid about the uncertainty surrounding Rising’s return, but he's out for the foreseeable future.
Wilson, the younger brother of former BYU QB Zach Wilson, has already been thrust into the starting role this season, earning three starts in five games. Although his play has been uneven, highlighted by seven interceptions and a 55.8 percent completion rate, the Utes have won two of those three starts, defeating Utah State and Oklahoma State. He was the first Utes freshman QB with a win over a top 25 program.
Wilson’s learning curve has been evident, but Whittingham and the coaching staff are committed to putting him in a position to succeed. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig noted that the offense will return to a more traditional Utah style, adjusting back to plays under center that were shelved due to Rising’s earlier hand injury. This shift should help Wilson find his rhythm, as the coaching staff tailors the game plan to his strengths.
The team remains optimistic about moving forward with Wilson as QB1, with senior running back Micah Bernard expressing confidence that having a definitive starting quarterback will stabilize the offense. Bernard, who has been a workhorse for the Utes this season with 676 rushing yards in six games, is expected to play a key role in supporting Wilson as Utah aims to balance its offensive attack.
Looking ahead, the Utes face a critical matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. While TCU has struggled defensively, allowing over 30 points in multiple games and suffering by allowing 66 points in a blowout loss to SMU. They boast a high-powered offense led by quarterback Josh Hoover and will try to get back on track after a bye week. This presents an opportunity for Wilson to settle into his role as the full-time starter and potentially lead the Utes to a much-needed victory.
With Utah still in the hunt for a late-season push in the Big 12, all eyes will be on Wilson and how he handles the pressure of being the Utes’ leader on offense. TCU comes to Salt Lake City on Saturday night with kickoff at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.