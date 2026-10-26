Vanderbilt Offers Rising 2028 LB David Nosa

Vanderbilt got in the mix for linebacker David Nosa on Monday as the rising member of the class of 2028 announced the offer from the program on social media.

Nosa is a native of Roanoke, VA and currently plays for Roanoke Catholic High School. What jumps out about Nosa immediately is the speed he provides in the middle of the defense which allows him to be an impact player in the run game.

This was put on full display during the teanm's week 8 game against Hargave Academy where Nosa finished with 14 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

While he already helps Roanoke Catholic stop the run, he also contributes to aiding it on offense as he also assists at running back as well.

Nosa's offer from the Commodores is now one of several high profile schools targeting the rising prospect. This month alone Nosa has picked up offers from Tennessee, Virginia, LSU, Penn State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Florida State, Wake Forest and South Carolina.

Building the defense looks to continue to be an emphasis for head coach Clark Lea especially when it comes to its incoming 2027 class which has 10 players committed on the defensive side of the ball.

Vanderbilt’s 2027 Recruiting Class

4-Star - Linebacker - Omarii Sanders - Nashville, TN

4-Star - Cornerback - Allen Evans - Louisville, KY

4-Star - Offensive Tackle - Jasper Ngokwere - Richardson, TX

3-Star - Wide Receiver - Davion Crumitie - Talahassee, FL

3-Star - Edge - Adekunbi Adetayo - Newark, NJ

3-Star - Tight End - Grant Haviland - Alpharetta, GA

3-Star - Wide Receiver - Jeremiah Douglas - Crandall, TX

3-Star - Safety - Dillon Davis - Bellflower, CA

3-Star - Linebacker - Ethan Hauser - Buford, GA

3-Star - Cornerback - Matt Williams - Norfolk, VA

3-Star - Edge - Josiah Sturdivant - Wake Forest, NC

3-Star - Offensive Tackle - Corey Laga - Lemont, IL

3-Star - Running Back - MJ Gideon - Madison, Ala.

3-Star - Safety - Levi McKenzie - Fort Myers, FL

3-Star - Offensive Tackle - Luke Burger - Chattanooga, TN

3-Star - Quarterback - Matthew Smith - Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

3-Star - Defensive Lineman - Hunter Eligon - Anaheim, CA

3-Star - Defensive Lineman - Augustine Irek - London, EN

3-Star - Kicker - Ben Brewer - Somerville, TN

3-Star - Long Snapper - Braden Autrey - Bogart, GA

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