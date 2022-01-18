Danielle Collins Advances to Second Round of Australian Open

Danielle Collins has begun another run at the Australian Open.

The former Virginia women's tennis standout is the No. 27 seed in the tournament and defeated fellow American Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Collins dispatched Dolehide in the first round in straight sets and advances to play Ana Konjuh of Croatia in the second round. Match time is still to be announced.

A victory over Konjuh will propel Collins into the third round, where she will face either Clara Tauson of Denmark or Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, the No. 6 seed in the Australian Open and the No. 7 women's singles player in the world.

Collins' professional career took off at the 2019 Australian Open, when she upset the No. 2 seed Angelique Kerber in the midst of an incredible five-match winning streak that propelled the unseeded Collins into the semifinals, where she eventually fell to No. 8 Petra Kvitova.

Following her breakout performance at the 2019 Australian Open, Collins rose to a career-high ranking of No. 23 in the world. Collins also reached the quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open. She is currently the No. 30 ranked women's singles player in the world.

Collins is also participating in the women's doubles tournament. She is partnered with American Desirae Krawczyk and they are set to face the Russian duo of Liudmila Samsonova and Daria Kasatkina in the first round at approximately 11pm EST on Tuesday.

