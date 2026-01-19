George Washington vs. George Mason Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Jan. 19
In this story:
The latest edition of the Revolutionary Rivalry is set to take place tonight when the George Mason Patriots host the George Washington Revolutionaries in A-10 action.
George Mason has gotten off to an unbelievable start to its season. The Patriots are 17-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play, with their only loss coming against Virginia Tech back on December 6.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's A-10 showdown.
George Washington vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- George Washington +2.5 (-114)
- George Mason -2.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- George Washington +120
- George Mason -144
Total
- OVER 151.5 (-115)
- UNDER 151.5 (-105)
George Washington vs. George Mason How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 19
- Game Time: 5:00 pm ET
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- George Washington Record: 12-6 (3-2 in A-10)
- George Mason Record: 17-1 (5-0 in A-10)
George Washington vs. George Mason Betting Trends
- George Washington is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 13-7 in George Washington's last 20 games
- George Washington is 6-1 ATS in its last seven road games vs. George Mason
- George Mason is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 5-2 in George Mason's last seven games
- George Mason has won 10 straight home games
George Washington vs. George Mason Key Player to Watch
- Rafael Castro, F - George Washington
Rafael Castro is a one-man wrecking crew for George Washington. He leads the team in points per game (16.3), rebounds (8.5), steals (1.9), and blocks (1.3). He's shooting 65.4% from the field and also committing just 1.4 turnovers per game. If he can dominate the interior tonight, the Revolutionaries have a chance to pull off the upset.
George Washington vs. George Mason Prediction and Pick
Despite George Mason having the better record, I'm going to back George Washington as an underdog in this spot. The metrics between these two teams are much closer than the records would indicate. For example, the Revolutionaries rank 30th in effective field goal percentage, well above the Patriots, who come in at 75th.
George Mason may also struggle to deal with Rafael Castro, who dominates the interior whenever he's on the floor. George Mason allows its opponents to shoot 48.6% from two-point range, which could lead to a big performance by Castro on both sides of the court.
I'll back the Revolutionaries as a small underdog in this A-10 battle.
Pick: George Washington +2.5 (-114) via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets