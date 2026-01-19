George Washington vs. George Mason Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Jan. 19

The latest edition of the Revolutionary Rivalry is set to take place tonight when the George Mason Patriots host the George Washington Revolutionaries in A-10 action.

George Mason has gotten off to an unbelievable start to its season. The Patriots are 17-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play, with their only loss coming against Virginia Tech back on December 6.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's A-10 showdown.

George Washington vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

George Washington +2.5 (-114)

George Mason -2.5 (-106)

Moneyline

George Washington +120

George Mason -144

Total

OVER 151.5 (-115)

UNDER 151.5 (-105)

George Washington vs. George Mason How to Watch

Date: Monday, January 19

Game Time: 5:00 pm ET

Venue: EagleBank Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

George Washington Record: 12-6 (3-2 in A-10)

George Mason Record: 17-1 (5-0 in A-10)

George Washington vs. George Mason Betting Trends

George Washington is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 13-7 in George Washington's last 20 games

George Washington is 6-1 ATS in its last seven road games vs. George Mason

George Mason is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games

The OVER is 5-2 in George Mason's last seven games

George Mason has won 10 straight home games

George Washington vs. George Mason Key Player to Watch

Rafael Castro, F - George Washington

Rafael Castro is a one-man wrecking crew for George Washington. He leads the team in points per game (16.3), rebounds (8.5), steals (1.9), and blocks (1.3). He's shooting 65.4% from the field and also committing just 1.4 turnovers per game. If he can dominate the interior tonight, the Revolutionaries have a chance to pull off the upset.

George Washington vs. George Mason Prediction and Pick

Despite George Mason having the better record, I'm going to back George Washington as an underdog in this spot. The metrics between these two teams are much closer than the records would indicate. For example, the Revolutionaries rank 30th in effective field goal percentage, well above the Patriots, who come in at 75th.

George Mason may also struggle to deal with Rafael Castro, who dominates the interior whenever he's on the floor. George Mason allows its opponents to shoot 48.6% from two-point range, which could lead to a big performance by Castro on both sides of the court.

I'll back the Revolutionaries as a small underdog in this A-10 battle.

Pick: George Washington +2.5 (-114) via FanDuel

