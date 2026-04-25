Former Virginia DB Devin Neal Signs with The Jacksonville Jaguars as an Undrafted Free Agent

Virginia safety Devin Neal has found his new home in the NFL. According to Greg Madia with the Daily Progress, Neal is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#UVa safety Devin Neal has a UDFA deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he told The Daily Progress.



He led the Hoos with 88 tackles this past season. He also tied for a team-high with eight PBUs. Neal was an All-ACC third-team selection in 2025. — Greg Madia (@GregMadia) April 25, 2026

Neal led the Cavaliers in tackles this past season with 88 and was a fourth team All-ACC selection by Phil Steele. He also finished the season with seven pass deflections and zero interceptions. Neal came to Virginia after spending time with Louisville and Baylor.

Neal is a physical safety at 6'0 215 LBS and is likely going to find a home in the NFL as an in the box safety who can play the run at the line of scrimmage. He is a very good special teams player as well and that is going to be paramount for players like him if they are hoping to stick on an NFL roster.

When the lights were brightest, Neal seemed to play his best for UVA last season. Neal tied his career high with two pass breakups in UVA’s 30-27 overtime win at Louisville. Against Florida State, UVA's signature win of the season, he recorded a career-high 12 tackles in UVA’s 46-38 double-overtime win.

At PFF (Pro Football Focus), Neal was the highest graded defender on the roster, finishing with an 87.1 overall grade including an elite 90.2 tackling grade and 87.0 run defense grade.

How does UVA replace him?

When I ranked each UVA position group last week, the secondary was at the bottom and it is because they are missing players like Neal and Antonio Clary.

This was a position that the Cavaliers coaching staff attacked heavily in the transfer portal and after the spring game, UVA head coach Tony Elliott talked about the playmakers that he things he has in the secondary,

“It's hard as a as the head coach, right? You're like, "Dog gone, I don't like it for the offense, but I love it for the defense." And And And that's what you need to see. And that's a point of emphasis. One of the things we talk about is the importance of turnovers, right? The leading indicator or the most important stat in football is the turnover margin. All right? If you want to separate the good from the great, the ones that are playing in the postseason and the ones that aren't, it's going to come down to turnover margin. Very rarely is there a team that's going to be there at the end that is negative in the turnover margin."

There ae still questions about this secondary and a big reason why is that Neal is no longer on the roster and off to the NFL.