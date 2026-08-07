Real Madrid Agree Loan Exit of Starlet One Year After $52 Million Transfer

After just one season in Spain, Real Madrid have struck a deal with Fiorentina to send midfielder Franco Mastantuono to Serie A on a season-long loan.

Real Madrid have significantly overhauled their squad this summer and, after the arrivals of Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande, Mastantuono’s path to consistent minutes at the Bernabéu seemed completely blocked.

A return to former club River Plate was reported as a potential option for the teenager, but Madrid favored a loan within Europe where he could continue his development. Finally, the club announced they reached a deal for Mastantuono to play with Fiorentina during 2026–27.

Los Blancos beat Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Mastantuono last summer, unloading $52 million (€45 million)—the most expensive sale in the history of Argentine soccer—to sign the coveted teenager.

Now, after one season, the 18-year-old gem is headed to Fiorentina to try and grow into his own with an eye on making a name for himself with Los Blancos come his return in 2027–28.

Difficult First Season at Real Madrid for Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono had an inconsistent debut term in Europe. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There was plenty of excitement at Real Madrid when Mastantuono, one of the highest-rated South American prospects, joined the club last summer after shining for River Plate. Born in 2007, many in Spain’s capital anointed him as Madrid’s version of Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal.

Mastantuono featured regularly during the infancy of the Xabi Alonso era with Los Blancos, at one point starting six out of seven straight games and bagging his first goal for the club between September and October of 2025. His strong start saw him become a regular in Argentina national team squads, just months after he became the youngest debutant in La Albiceleste’s history.

But injury setbacks, Alonso getting fired halfway through the season and replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa, the chaos that became Real Madrid’s 2025–26 and inconsistencies of his own, saw him fail to sustain the positive start. The Argentine started just one of 17 games for Madrid from the start of February until Los Blancos lost the La Liga title vs. Barcelona on May 10.

In total, Mastantuono featured 35 times for Los Blancos, registering 1,484 minutes and scoring three goals with no assists. As the José Mourinho era starts, Mastantuono getting close to those minutes seemed unlikely, which is why a move elsewhere to not stagnate his development was necessary.

Mastantuono Can Follow Footsteps of Fellow Argentine

Franco Mastantuono could become the next Nico Paz. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Mastantuono leaving Real Madrid only a year after his record transfer is a tough pill to swallow, but it shouldn’t be considered an absolute failure. On the verge of his 19th birthday, Mastantuono still plenty of time to reach his full potential, all he has to do is follow in the footsteps of a fellow young Argentine talent: Nico Paz.

Paz left Real Madrid for Como in the summer of 2024. At 19-years-old, he was a relatively unknown prospect at the time, but two years at Como have seen his status surge as one of the most exciting young players in the sport.

A brilliant season in 2025–26 where he led Como’s maiden charge to the Champions League earned him a spot in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster, a spot that Mastantuono had ironically owned for much of last term—when he was seen as the heir to Lionel Messi’s No. 10 shirt in the national team.

Mastantuono was an even higher rated prospect than Paz and it wouldn’t be at all shocking if he enjoys similar success in Italy. The raw talent is there, the teenager has a wand of a left foot, now he must take advantage of the opportunity to get a fresh start to showcase what he can offer Real Madrid in the future.