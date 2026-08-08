What Does the Future Hold for Endrick As Premier League Move Explored?

The record-breaking arrival of 19-year-old Yan Diomande at Real Madrid may push out another wonderkid, with Endrick’s future hanging in the balance.

Diomande joined in a deal worth up €140 million ($162 million) from RB Leipzig, making him the most expensive player in Real Madrid history, the most expensive African player of all time and the second-most expensive teenager.

As the marquee arrival of the summer, Diomande is expected to go straight into José Mourinho’s first team for the 2026–27 season, likely as the starting right winger. The Côte d’Ivoire forward can operate on either flank but is unlikely to displace Vinícius Jr—who has just signed a new six-year contract—on the left.

The right wing was identified as an area to strengthen ahead of the summer window by Florentino Pérez, with the club’s first-team options limited after the ACL injury suffered by Rodrygo in spring.

However, the deal for Diomande raises doubts about the immediate future of 20-year-old Endrick, who has only just returned to the club.

Difficult Pathway to Mourinho’s XI

Yan Diomande will start as Madrid’s right winger this season. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The 20-year-old Brazil international has struggled for opportunities since arriving to much fanfare in the summer of 2024, and spent the second half of last season on loan with Lyon.

An impressive six-month showing, during which he scored eight times and managed eight assists in just 21 appearances, earned him a call-up to Brazil’s World Cup roster this summer.

Endrick then cut short his holiday to return to preseason training as early as possible, hoping to impress Mourinho, and scored the opening goal of Real Madrid’s 2–2 draw against Fiorentina, shining in the absence of the club’s more senior stars who are still resting after the World Cup.

However, Madrid’s summer transfer business makes his pathway to regular game time once competitive soccer rolls around appear very difficult. Not only will Diomande occupy the right wing slot, with Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo (when he returns) among the bench options, but another new signing Carlos Espí has been brought in as a ‘plan B’ option for the virtually undroppable Kylian Mbappé in the center of the attack.

Where Could Endrick Go?

Endrick won’t be short of suitors | David S. Bustamante/Real Madrid via Getty Images

As such there have been reports that Endrick may be loaned out yet again. He won’t be short of options.

“The possibility for Endrick to consider a loan move in the final weeks of the window is something we cannot exclude,” Fabrizio Romano revealed.

AS Roma are one club who have been linked in recent weeks, while journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon claims that options in the Premier League are being looked at.

Mundo Deportivo, meanwhile, claim that La Liga trio Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Real Betis have all asked to take the the forward on loan for the upcoming season. That report claims that the player himself wants to play in Europe.

Does Endrick Have a Long-Term Future at Real Madrid?

Endrick is still only 20. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Endrick’s immediate fate may well be away from the Spanish capital, but his longer term prospects are unclear. Only just out of his teenage years, he still has time on his side and another positive loan will keep his reputation in tact, but things move quickly at Real Madrid—perhaps more so than at any other club.

Last season’s much-hyped €45 million ($52 million) arrival Franco Mastantuono has been quietly shifted out on loan this summer after failing to make the grade in his debut year. Other recent signings for considerable money, like Álvaro Carreras, have also been replaced without sentiment.

Signed in a deal worth up to €60 million ($69 million) ahead of his 18th birthday two years ago, Endrick was meant to be Brazil’s next big thing. After just 40 appearances at Real Madrid and eight goals, he is in serious danger of becoming another forgotten man at Madrid where the rebuilding project is ruthless.