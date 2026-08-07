Why Liverpool Need PSG Talent Ibrahim Mbaye More Than Rival Clubs

Liverpool will reportedly have to fend off interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga to sign highly-rated Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye.

The Reds are currently in negotiations with PSG over an extremely costly deal for Bradley Barcola, who could set them back around $196 million (£145 million), but recent reports have revealed their interest in his younger clubmate Mbaye as well.

The 18-year-old is the youngest-ever appearance-maker for the European champions and has played 42 games over the past two seasons. Some exciting performances helped him earn a 2026 World Cup call from Senegal, scoring a stunning goal against France in the group stage.

However, given his precocious talent and sky-high potential, the versatile forward is naturally in-demand. L’Équipe has revealed that while Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund currently lead the race for his signature, there are seven others sides monitoring him across England and Germany.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea are all mentioned as possible suitors, while Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen also admire the youngster.

PSG are happy to sanction a departure, having recently signed Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco, while the club are also closing in on 21-year-old Ajax winger Mika Godts. They are expected to demand between $46.2 million and $57.8 million for Mbaye.

Which Club Does Mbaye Want to Join?

Mbaye has his pick of destinations. | Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The report insists that while Mbaye is now certain of his desire to leave PSG after discussions with manager Luis Enrique and sporting chief Luis Campos, he remains unsure of his preferred destination amid widespread clamor for his services.

Fortunately, the teenager has no shortage of suitors, and his reasons for departing Paris offer a hint regarding his next career move.

Mbaye has decided to leave in order to secure more regular first-team minutes, offering him a better chance of maximizing his potential. PSG could not offer him an improved role next season, forcing him to look elsewhere for greater prospects.

Guarantees over game time are likely to be absolutely crucial as he chooses his next club, which could work in Liverpool’s favor.

Why Liverpool Need Mbaye More Than Other Clubs

Liverpool have still not replaced Mohamed Salah. | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Liverpool should have no problem promising Mbaye an important role on their roster for the 2026–27 campaign. After all, they currently find themselves light in the wide forward areas, relying on the services of Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Rio Ngumoha and new recruit Víctor Muñoz.

Even with the possible addition of left winger Barcola, the Senegalese starlet would fancy his chances of featuring regularly on the right-hand side of Andoni Iraola’s attack.

While Mbaye is right-footed, like all of Liverpool’s other forwards, he’s still comfortable playing on the right flank, where he has been frequently utilized by Enrique in Paris.

Having so far failed to replace club legend Mohamed Salah, the Merseysiders desperately need someone with the capacity to thrive on the right wing. Mbaye could be the perfect solution in both the short and long-term.

Liverpool certainly need him more than many of their rivals.