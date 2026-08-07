Bradley Barcola Transfer: Insider Reveals Preference Between Liverpool, Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has been strongly linked to both Liverpool and Arsenal—and it’s the former that the Frenchman is allegedly “leaning towards” if a summer transfer comes to fruition.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who said on the Born ‘N Red Podcast that a switch to Anfield is what Barcola would fancy most if both Liverpool and Arsenal agreed a deal with the back-to-back Champions League winners.

Barcola has been in the transfer headlines all summer long, with the Premier League the only realistic landing spot for the 23-year-old were he to leave PSG. The player himself is said to be open to a move, owing to severe competition for places in the French capital, but PSG’s stance has suggested it would take an astronomical bid—close to $200 million if reports to be believed—to convince them to sell before the window closes.

Liverpool have been the team most closely linked with securing Barcola’s signature, and although talks between clubs continue, an opening bid for the winger has already been rejected. Arsenal, meanwhile, have been focused on an ambitious move for Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior, but any hope of landing the Brazilian superstar ended on Thursday when he put an end to a 19-month saga and inked a new six-year contract to stay with Los Blancos.

Arsenal pivoting to Barcola—the best left winger available in the market—isn’t a bad idea on paper, but they trail Liverpool in the race for his signature, with the Reds making the PSG winger their priority target for some weeks now.

Transfer Fee Only Obstacle in Liverpool’s Barcola Pursuit

Bradley Barcola (left) has has one assist in three career games vs. Liverpool. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Barcola might be enticed by the possibility of landing on Merseyside, but the major hurdle of Liverpool and PSG agreeing on a transfer fee threatens to derail the move before it even gets off the ground.

French publication L’Equipe state that Barcola and Liverpool have already agreed personal terms, but the pacy winger won’t force his exit from PSG, leaving his future in the hands of the two clubs negotiating.

The report states that PSG are looking at recent Premier League transfers such as Elliot Anderson’s to Manchester City and Morgan Rogers's to Chelsea as a reference point in their valuation of Barcola. However, Liverpool appear unwilling to go past the $138 million (€120 million, £102 million) threshold.

L’Equipe claim that despite the difference in valuations, dialogue between the two clubs continues and an openness to negotiate exists. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is expected to speak with members of Liverpool’s hierarchy in the coming days.

Arsenal Reeling in Bid to Reinforce Attack

Mikel Arteta is running out of time to secure a world-class attacking signing. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal were shooting for the stars with their Vinícius Jr pursuit, but Mikel Arteta must now look elsewhere for an elite attacking reinforcement.

Aside from Vinícius Jr, Arsenal had already been bested by Chelsea in their attempt to sign Rogers, and even youngster Jeremy Monga revealed it was a "no-brainer” to snub Arsenal in favor of Manchester City. Still, it’s not all bad news for Arsenal, with central midfielderBruno Guimarães on his way to north London from Newcastle in a deal worth $100.7 million (£75 million.)

Christos Tzolis has also arrived, effectively replacing the departed Leandro Trossard, but another top forward is desired by Arteta as he looks to cement Arsenal’s place at the top of the English game.

Now, though, with Barcola favoring a move to Liverpool, Arsenal are running out of options. There are other left wingers who could be targeted available, but few have the gamechanging abilities of Vinícius Jr and Barcola.

If Arsenal truly desire a blockbuster attacking signing, pivoting to striker Julian Álvarez, who they were linked with earlier in the summer, could be the way to go. Atlético Madrid appear unwilling to entertain selling Álvarez to his dream destination of Barcelona, but if the player wants an escape route, Los Rojiblancos might be more open to negotiating with the Gunners.

Regardless of how Arsenal decide to maneuver, they must act fast to ensure they reinforce an attack that wasn’t at its best in 2025–26 despite winning the Premier League. Tzolis replacing Trossard likely isn’t enough to paper over the cracks, and an important few weeks lies ahead for Arteta.