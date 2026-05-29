Padres vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

The San Diego Padres are looking to stop the bleeding as they take a four-game losing streak into their weekend series against the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals are sitting at 29-28, but are still nine games back from the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Their best hope of making the playoffs is to secure a wild card spot, so they'll try to stay in that race as long as they can.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's National League showdown.

Padres vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+149)

Nationals +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Padres -102

Nationals -119

Total

OVER 9 (-122)

UNDER 9 (+102)

Padres vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Lucas Giolito, RHP (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

Washington: Paxton Schultz, RHP (0-2, 5.30 ERA)

Padres vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Padres.TV Presented by UC San Diego Health, Nationals.TV, Fox 5 WTTG, Gray Media

Padres record: 31-24

Nationals record: 29-28

Padres vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Castellanos UNDER 0.5 Hits (+140)

If you want a plus-money prop for tonight's game, consider betting on Nick Castellanos not to record a hit. He's been abysmal this season, sporting a batting average of just .186 so far this season. He also has just one hit in his last five games.

Padres vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm backing the Nationals at their home ballpark:

Today's National League showdown between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres is a battle between one of the hottest offenses in the Majors and one of the coldest. The Nationals rank second in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 120, while the Padres rank dead last in that time frame at 72. In terms of OPS, the Nationals are sitting at .783, and the Padres are at .596.

The Padres may have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers with Lucas Giolito (2.70 ERA) on the mound against Paxton Schultz (5.30 ERA), but based on the offensive numbers, I won't hesitate to back the Nationals as slight home underdogs.

Pick: Nationals -119 via DraftKings

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!