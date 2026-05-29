Padres vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29
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The San Diego Padres are looking to stop the bleeding as they take a four-game losing streak into their weekend series against the Washington Nationals.
The Nationals are sitting at 29-28, but are still nine games back from the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Their best hope of making the playoffs is to secure a wild card spot, so they'll try to stay in that race as long as they can.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's National League showdown.
Padres vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+149)
- Nationals +1.5 (-181)
Moneyline
- Padres -102
- Nationals -119
Total
- OVER 9 (-122)
- UNDER 9 (+102)
Padres vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Lucas Giolito, RHP (2-0, 2.70 ERA)
- Washington: Paxton Schultz, RHP (0-2, 5.30 ERA)
Padres vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 29
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): Padres.TV Presented by UC San Diego Health, Nationals.TV, Fox 5 WTTG, Gray Media
- Padres record: 31-24
- Nationals record: 29-28
Padres vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Castellanos UNDER 0.5 Hits (+140)
If you want a plus-money prop for tonight's game, consider betting on Nick Castellanos not to record a hit. He's been abysmal this season, sporting a batting average of just .186 so far this season. He also has just one hit in his last five games.
Padres vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm backing the Nationals at their home ballpark:
Today's National League showdown between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres is a battle between one of the hottest offenses in the Majors and one of the coldest. The Nationals rank second in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 120, while the Padres rank dead last in that time frame at 72. In terms of OPS, the Nationals are sitting at .783, and the Padres are at .596.
The Padres may have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers with Lucas Giolito (2.70 ERA) on the mound against Paxton Schultz (5.30 ERA), but based on the offensive numbers, I won't hesitate to back the Nationals as slight home underdogs.
Pick: Nationals -119 via DraftKings
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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets