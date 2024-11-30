How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odd
Bowl eligibility and state bragging rights will be on the line when Virginia visits Virginia Tech for the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday night at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Both the Cavaliers and the Hokies are one game away from reaching bowl eligibility at 5-6 overall, but only one will get to that six-win threshold on Saturday night in the final game of the regular season.
This will be the 105th all-time meeting between Virginia and Virginia Tech in a series that dates back to 1895. The Hokies have dominated the rivalry recently, winning each of the last three matchups and 18 of the last 19 meetings with the Cavaliers. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 61-38-5, holds a 29-9-11 advantage over UVA in games played in Blacksburg, and has won the last 11 games against Virginia at Lane Stadium. The Hoos have not won on the road at Virginia Tech since picking up a 36-32 victory over the Hokies on November 28th, 1998.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, including kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 30th at 8pm ET
Location: Lane Stadium (65,632) in Blacksburg, Virginia
How to watch/stream: ACC Network/WatchESPN.com
Commentators: Wes Durham (Play-by-Play), Tom Luginbill (Analyst), Dana Boyle (Sideline)
Spread: Virginia Tech -7
Moneyline: VT -275, UVA +225
Over/Under: 48.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 371, SXM App 371
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
