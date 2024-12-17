Potential Landing Spots for Former UVA QB Anthony Colandrea
The day after Tony Elliott and his staff benched Anthony Colandrea in favor of Tony Muskett against Virginia Tech, the sophomore from St. Petersburg, Florida, declared he was entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Charlottesville. Colandrea set his sights on a new school after throwing for 4,083 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions over two years. On the ground, Colandrea ran for 502 yards and two touchdowns.
So, with Colandrea seeking a new home, here are five schools the former Virginia quarterback is likely to end up based on current information and possible fit:
Syracuse
On Saturday, December 14th, Colandrea posted a photo of him visiting the Syracuse campus on his Instagram story. The Orange showcased this season that they are more than capable of taking in a quarterback from the transfer portal, with Kyle McCord transferring from Ohio State and leading the nation in passing yards in 2024 with 4,326 yards. McCord also threw for 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
Colandrea could seamlessly fit into the Syracuse offense, where stars like running back Lequint Allen, who ran for 901 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Trebor Pena, who tallied 871 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season, would surround him.
Pittsburgh
If Colandrea wants to stay in the ACC, another option that has presented itself is Pittsburgh, with Colandrea scheduled to visit on December 16th, according to On3. With Eli Holstein, a former Alabama transfer, most likely set as the starter, Colandrea would serve in a backup developmental role, allowing him to grow as a player while potentially seeing time if Holstein misses time due to injury.
Colandrea faced Pittsburgh this past season, leading the Cavaliers to a 24-19 win over the Panthers in which he threw for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions and rushed for 40 yards.
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Ole Miss
Moving south, Colandrea also planned a visit to Ole Miss, but it still needs to be confirmed whether he made the trip or will make it. This move would allow Colandrea to work and learn from one of the best offensive minds in college football, Lane Kiffin. With Jaxson Dart expected to declare for the NFL draft after exhausting his eligibility and backup quarterback Walker Howard hitting the portal, a void is open at the quarterback position in Lafayette.
If Colandrea goes to Ole Miss, he will be battling for the starting position against a former four- or five-star quarterback, which is an uphill battle.
Florida International (FIU)
Looking regionally, Florida International University is located in Miami and would be close to home for Colandrea, who is originally from St. Petersburg, Florida. The Panthers recently welcomed Willie Simmons as their new head coach, and starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins is hitting the transfer portal; it would be an excellent spot for Colandrea to drop in and make an immediate impact.
Florida State
Sticking with the trend, Florida State would be another great fit, allowing Colandrea to stay playing Power Four football. Although coach Mike Norvell has already secured the commitment of former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, a move to FSU gives Colandrea a year to develop and learn the offense. Providing time to sit back may benefit Colandrea since he never had much chance to learn from the sidelines at UVA.
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Gets Commitment From North Texas Transfer QB Chandler Morris
Virginia Football Lands Fresno State Defensive Tackle Jacob Holmes
Will Malachi Fields Return to Virginia for One Final Season?
UVA Football Adds Morgan State Transfer Defensive Back Ja'son Prevard
Louisville Defensive Back Transfer Devin Neal Commits to Virginia
Virginia Football Lands Nebraska Quarterback Transfer Daniel Kaelin