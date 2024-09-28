The Colandrea Report: Evaluating Anthony Colandrea's First Four Games
Through four games, Anthony Colandrea has exceeded expectations for the Virginia Cavaliers. After last week’s highly efficient performance in the win against Coastal Carolina, the sophomore quarterback has led the Hoos to a 3-1 record - their best start since 2019 - and has the Virginia football faithful buzzing about a potential bowl game at the end of the ‘24 campaign. Though there’s a long way to go, there is a lot to be excited about with the 19-year-old, uber-confident Colandrea at the helm of this year’s reenergized football team. Let’s break down what Colandrea has done well so far, and look ahead for areas of improvement across the next eight games.
Where Colandrea has Excelled
Efficiency; Colandrea has completed 68.3% of his passes through four games, good for 5th in the ACC, and a jump up from 62.6% mark during his first year campaign.
A Threat on the Ground; Colandrea is averaging 34 yards rushing yards per game thus far. He flashes a Johnny Manziel-esque ability to extend plays under heavy pressure. The young QB’s mobility jumps out to anyone watching him run the Virginia offense and will continue to be an asset as he develops in the pocket.
Poise: The lights of the Virginia football program have not been too bright for Colandrea, who’s quickly become the face of the football team after the 3-1 start. He impressed with 357 yards through the air against Wake Forest, but his ability to move on from two interceptions and orchestrate the fourth-quarter comeback highlighted his maturity just 12 games into his collegiate career.
Room for Improvement: Turnovers
Colandrea’s biggest weakness in the first half of his collegiate career has been the turnover. Colandrea’s determination to make things happen offensively is admirable, but his knack for scrambling to extend the play can get him into trouble. His zero interception performance against CCU last week was a step in the right direction, but his two multi interception performances (2 against Wake, 2 against MD) leave him with 4 INT through 4 games. The biggest question mark for the Virginia QB is whether or not he can continue to be a high-energy playmaker while limiting the turnovers.
Coach Tony Elliott says Colandrea has “shown progress” and that he’s confident his QB “will continue to progress” when speaking on the costly interceptions in the Maryland loss.
There’s no reason to panic; Colandrea’s 13/20, 2TD, 0 INT performance at CCU was a strong bounce back performance after a tough home loss against Maryland the week before. Each week is another chance for the budding Virginia star to develop.
Virginia will return from the bye week for their second ACC tilt of the year when they host the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, October 5 at 12pm on the ACC Network.
