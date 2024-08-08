Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Power Forward Marcus Jackson

Matt Newton

2025 four-star power forward Marcus Jackson has been offered by the Virginia men's basketball program.
2025 four-star power forward Marcus Jackson has been offered by the Virginia men's basketball program. / AZ Compass Prep/X
In this story:

Virginia men's basketball extended another new scholarship offer to a recruit in the class of 2025, offering four-star power forward Marcus Jackson on Wednesday night.

A 6'9" power forward, Jackson began his high school career at Edmondson-Westside High School in Baltimore before transferring to John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia for the 2023-2024 season. Jackson announced earlier this year that he's on the move again, transferring to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona for his senior year of high school.

247Sports rates Jackson as a four-star prospect and the No. 107 overall recruit in the class of 2025 as well as the No. 21-ranked power forward in the country and the No. 4 player in the state of Arizona. By extending an offer to Jackson, Virginia is joining a list of major conference programs battling for Jackson that includes Maryland, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgetown, Arizona State, Illinois, Iowa, Seton Hall, West Virginia, and others.

Attention has only continued to ramp up for Jackson this summer as he helped lead Team Thrill to the UAA 17U Championship, averaging 15 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks per game in the UAA Finals.

Virginia has yet to secure a verbal commitment from the recruiting class of 2025, but has made the cut list for five four-star recruits in the 2025 class:
- PG Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
- SF Cam Ward (Washington, D.C.)
- PF London Jemison (West Hartford, CT)
- CG Derek Dixon (Washington, D.C.)
- PF Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville, IN)

Virginia currently has two open scholarships for the 2025-2026 season.

More Virginia Men's Basketball News and Content

Kyle Guy Joining Virginia Men's Basketball Staff as Special Assistant/Mentor

Four-Star Power Forward Tre Singleton Includes Virginia in Top Eight

Virginia Basketball Assistant Coach Johnny Carpenter Leaving the Program

Virginia Makes Top Six for D.C. Four-Star Combo Guard Derek Dixon

Four-Star Forward London Jemison Includes Virginia in Top Six

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 