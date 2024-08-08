Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Power Forward Marcus Jackson
Virginia men's basketball extended another new scholarship offer to a recruit in the class of 2025, offering four-star power forward Marcus Jackson on Wednesday night.
A 6'9" power forward, Jackson began his high school career at Edmondson-Westside High School in Baltimore before transferring to John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia for the 2023-2024 season. Jackson announced earlier this year that he's on the move again, transferring to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona for his senior year of high school.
247Sports rates Jackson as a four-star prospect and the No. 107 overall recruit in the class of 2025 as well as the No. 21-ranked power forward in the country and the No. 4 player in the state of Arizona. By extending an offer to Jackson, Virginia is joining a list of major conference programs battling for Jackson that includes Maryland, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgetown, Arizona State, Illinois, Iowa, Seton Hall, West Virginia, and others.
Attention has only continued to ramp up for Jackson this summer as he helped lead Team Thrill to the UAA 17U Championship, averaging 15 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks per game in the UAA Finals.
Virginia has yet to secure a verbal commitment from the recruiting class of 2025, but has made the cut list for five four-star recruits in the 2025 class:
- PG Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
- SF Cam Ward (Washington, D.C.)
- PF London Jemison (West Hartford, CT)
- CG Derek Dixon (Washington, D.C.)
- PF Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville, IN)
Virginia currently has two open scholarships for the 2025-2026 season.
