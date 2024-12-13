Virginia Football's Five Biggest Needs in the Transfer Portal
A lot has happened since Virginia's brutal season-ending 37-17 loss to Virginia Tech, with 16 Cavaliers entering the transfer portal and Virginia football receiving a multi-million dollar donation days before the opening of the transfer portal.
With Virginia losing 43 players to exhausted eligibility and 16 in the portal, Tony Elliott and his staff have a lot of work to do in the transfer portal, which the team's increased budget will help. With that said, here are Virginia's five biggest needs in the transfer portal over the next couple of weeks.
Quarterback
Quarterback is the most critical position in football and Virginia's number one need in the transfer portal. After losing Tony Muskett to exhausted eligibility and Anthony Colandrea announcing that he would be entering the transfer portal, Virginia desperately needs a quarterback. Currently, the top two quarterbacks on the roster are Grady Brosterhous and Gavin Frakes, a former transfer from New Mexico State. UVA has two freshmen quarterbacks coming in, but Elliott and his staff are definitely looking for at least one experienced quarterback in the portal.
At the moment, Virginia has a scheduled visit with North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris, who ranked fifth in passing yards (3,374) and fourth in touchdown passes (31) during the 2024 season. Morris is the only quarterback we have confirmed Virginia has extended an offer to.
Offensive Line
Virginia gave up 47 sacks in 2024, the second-worst in the ACC for the second year in a row. The Cavaliers need to build up their offensive line for 2025 if they want to have any hope of earning bowl eligibility for the first time since 2021 and their first winning season since 2019. The Cavaliers have lost Ty Furnish, Ugonna Nnanna, and Charlie Patterson, who have all entered the transfer portal. Virginia has also lost two-time ACC selection Brian Stevens to graduation.
The Cavaliers have already shown that building their offensive line is a top priority, with Virginia set to host visits for Michigan offensive tackle Tristan Bounds and Cal Poly offensive lineman Brady Norton. Virginia has also extended offers to Tulsa's Walter Young Bear, Harvard's Austin Gentle, Western Carolina's Derek Simmons, Wake Forest's Nick Sharpe, Princeton's William Reed, and UAB center Brady Wilson.
Defensive Line
On the other side of the ball, Virginia finished second to last in the ACC in sacks this season, registering only 19 sacks in 2024. Virginia's sack leader Kam Butler, who finished with 2.5 sacks, has exhausted his eligibility. The Cavaliers also lose former All-ACC star Chico Bennett Jr. The Hoos also finished 11th in the ACC in rushing defense, showing that the Cavaliers are looking to improve in all aspects of the defensive line in 2025.
The Cavaliers have given out ten offers to construct a new, improved defensive line in 2025. Of those ten, Elon DE Cazeem Moore and Stony Brook's Rushawn Lawrence have scheduled visits to Charlottesville.
Defensive Backs
Staying on the defensive side of the ball, Virginia will look to build up their secondary after losing two-time First-Team All-ACC selection Jonas Sanker as well as Corey Thomas Jr., Kempton Shine, and Kendren Smith. Currently, the Cavaliers are expected to return Dre Walker, Jam Jackson, Ethan Minter, and a few other rotational defensive backs, while Antonio Clary has the option to return for what would be a seventh year at Virginia. Still, given the criticality of the safeties in John Rudzinki's defense, it will be critical that Virginia adds another in the portal.
Virginia is set to host Ja'son Prevard of Morgan State and extended an offer to Raion Strader of Miami (OH).
Wide Receiver
Lastly, Virginia needs to bulk up its wide receiver room with the departures of Chris Tyree, JR Wilson, and a few other receivers and Malachi Fields' return for a fifth year still unknown. Even if Fields returns, he needs some help after drawing significant attention from the opposing defense in every game, hurting his production. On a positive note, Trell Harris should return in 2025 after missing most of 2024 with a knee injury.
It looked like Virginia was going to host Eric Rivers from FIU, who ranked fifth nationally in receiving yards with 1,172 in 2024, but it seems he has nixed his visit to UVA. The Cavaliers have also extended an offer to DT Sheffield from North Texas.
