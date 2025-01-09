Spread and Over/Under Predictions for Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech is set to face off against one of the hottest teams in the country. There are four undefeated teams in the country and Georgia Tech is one of them. The Yellow Jackets have two ranked wins against North Carolina and Nebraska. They have won their conference games by an average of over 20 games.
The Jackets are +7000 at Fanduel Sportsbook to win the NCAA Championship, and the Hokies are +50000 at Fanduel Sportsbook to win the NCAA Championship.
Although the Hokies have picked up strong wins against Rutgers, Georgia, and Miami, some of Virginia Tech's past matchups have resulted in some tough sledding. All of Virginia Tech's losses have came in over ten point fashion. Michigan took down Virginia Tech by 11, Iowa beat the Hokies by 19, Duke beat the Fighting Gobblers by 22, and Florida State walloped the Hokies by 31.
In all honesty, it's hard to project any different result for Virginia Tech. According to NCAA's Women's Basketball NET rankings, Virginia Tech is 51st and the Jackets are 14th. Virginia Tech is 0-4 in the Quad 1 and 8 out of the 10 wins for the Hokies are in Quad 4.
The Hokies can definitely pull out a win in what is expected to be a very low scoring game as both of these 'Tech' teams have some of the strongest defenses in the ACC. Mackenzie Nelson, Carleigh Wenzel, and Samyha Suffren average over one steal per game. There are seven Yellow Jackets who average over one steal per game: D'Asia Thomas-Harris, Ines Noguero, Chazadi Wright, Kara Dunn, Zoesha Smith, Tonie Morgan, and Dani Carnegie.
Odds
At Fanduel Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets are 8.5 point favorites over the Hokies at home, and the over/under is set at 141.5.
Predictions
I don't really see any angle of advantage for Virginia Tech in this game. The Jackets are rolling, and I think that will continue during this game. Carnegie and Dunn might cause havoc to Virginia Tech. The over/under line is very close to what I see happening, but I think Georgia Tech could cover 8.5 points by a lot.
Honestly these teams are very similar and I just think Georgia Tech does it better. This could be an overlook spot for Georgia Tech though as they face Notre Dame on the 16th.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 81, Virginia Tech 57 (GT covers + under)
