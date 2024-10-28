Virginia Tech Football: Kickoff Time for Hokies Game vs No. 11 Clemson Put On Six Day Hold
Virginia Tech is coming off of a win vs Georgia Tech and it moved them to 5-3. It was the third straight win for the Hokies and they still have some hope of making it to the ACC Championship. To get to the ACC Championship though, they are going to have to beat No. 12 Clemson and the kickoff time for that game was just announced.
Well kind of.
The ACC announced this morning that five games on Nov. 9th, including Clemson vs Virginia Tech, will be put on a six-day hold, which means the game times and networks for the five games will be made following the conclusion of the games on November 2.
If the Hokies can beat Syracuse, not only will they win their fourth straight game and clinch bowl eligibility at 6-3, but it will set up arguably the biggest game of of Brent Pry's coaching career at Virginia Tech when they play the Tigers. With a victory over Clemson, Virginia Tech would have its biggest win in years and would remain in the running for an ACC title and thus, a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Virginia Tech has not had a lot of success against Clemson. The Tigers lead the all-time series 23-12 and Virginia Tech has only beaten Clemson twice since joining the ACC in 2004. Those victories came in 2006 and 2007. Ever since that win against Clemson in 2007, the Tigers have won six in a row vs the Hokies and five of those six wins have come by double-digits.
When the odds were released yesterday, Virginia Tech opened up as a 3.5 point favorite according to Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is at 52.5 for now.
The big thing to watch this week is going to be the health of running back Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten was injured in the win over the Yellow Jackets yesterday and he is the best player on this Virginia Tech offense. If Tuten is unable to go, Malachi Thomas might be the leading ball carrier for the Hokies against Syracuse, but a lot is going to be put on quarterback Kyron Drones, as well as the Hokies' defense. Virginia Tech's defense did a good job against Georgia Tech yesterday and did not allow their running game to get going. Syracuse has a solid passing attack and could test the Hokies' secondary.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Three Things Virginia Tech Must Fix Ahead Of It's Matchup With Syracuse
Virginia Tech Football: Updated ACC Football Standings After Week Nine
Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Win vs Georgia Tech