Virginia Tech Football: Kyron Drones not available to play vs Duke
Virginia Tech will be without Kyron Drones as the Hokies travel to Wallace Wade Stadium.
Drones did not go through early pregame warmups and sat on the bench with a brace on his right knee after reaggrevating his injury yet again.
Before the game on Saturday, head coach Brent Pry labeled Kyron Drones as questionable instead of out. Now, Kyron will have an extra week to rest as he prepares for the Commonwealth Clash to end the season.
It’s fair to expect that Collin Schlee will likely take all of the quarterback duties barring an injury to Schlee against the Blue Devils. Schlee has appeared in five games this year, only seeing significant snaps against Clemson and Syracuse, both games Virginia Tech lost. On the season, Collin Schlee has recorded 279 passing yards on 23-for-42 passing, completing 55% of his attempts.
He may not be on the same level as a runner as Kyron Drones, but Collin Schlee is mobile as well. He’s ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries this year. In his college career, he’s ran for over twelve hundred yards on 6.1 yards per rush.
Brent Pry has expressed his trust in Schlee on multiple occasions. He’s a fifth year senior who has started in over thirty games at the division one level.
Schlee will need to make a big impact in this game as Virginia Tech will hope to reach bowl eligibility for the second year in a row. The Hokies currently stand at five wins as opposed to Duke’s seven.
The game will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. Wes Durham will handle play-by-play duties as Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle will support the play-by-play commentary.
