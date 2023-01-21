How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Virginia Men's College Basketball
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2 ACC) vs Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC)
Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)
Tipoff: 2pm ET
Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics
TV: ESPNU
Broadcast Team: Anish Shroff, Chris Spatola
Live Stream: WATCH HERE
Spread: Virginia -2.5 (-110), Wake Forest +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Virginia -145, Wake Forest +125
Total: 138.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 46.2% chance to win
Game Story: Wake Forest defends home court, downs No. 19 Clemson
