How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Virginia Men's College Basketball

TV, live stream, betting lines and more for Saturday's matchup between the Deacs and Cavaliers

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2 ACC) vs Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC)

Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)

Tipoff: 2pm ET

Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics

TV: ESPNU

Broadcast Team: Anish Shroff, Chris Spatola

Live Stream: WATCH HERE

Spread: Virginia -2.5 (-110), Wake Forest +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Virginia -145, Wake Forest +125

Total: 138.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 46.2% chance to win

