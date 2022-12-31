Skip to main content
How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech Men's College Basketball

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

TV, live stream, betting lines and more for Saturday's matchup between the Deacs and the Hokies

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (9-4) vs Virginia Tech (11-2)

Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)

Tipoff: 12pm ET

Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics

TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch: LIVE STREAM

Spread: Virginia Tech -1 (-110), Wake Forest +1 (-110)

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -112, Wake Forest -107

Total: 143.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 49.1% chance to win

Wake Forest Basketball Content:

Wake Forest Basketball vs Virginia Tech: Keys to the Game

