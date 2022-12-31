How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech Men's College Basketball
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (9-4) vs Virginia Tech (11-2)
Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)
Tipoff: 12pm ET
Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics
TV: ACC Network Extra
Watch: LIVE STREAM
Spread: Virginia Tech -1 (-110), Wake Forest +1 (-110)
Moneyline: Virginia Tech -112, Wake Forest -107
Total: 143.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 49.1% chance to win
Wake Forest Basketball Content:
Wake Forest Basketball vs Virginia Tech: Keys to the Game
