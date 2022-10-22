Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Boston College

Follow all the action with live updates, which will begin at 3:00pm.

Click here for the score predictions from the Deacons' Daily staff.

Gameday info:

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACCN

Weather: High of 70, low of 44 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-1400), Boston College (+800)

Spread: Wake Forest -19.5 (-110), Boston College +19.5 (-110)

O/U: 60.5

Game Week Content:

Wake Forest vs Boston College: Line, Preview, Predictions

Wake Forest Football: Boston College Team Overview

Wake Forest Football: Boston College Players to Watch

Series History: Wake Forest Football vs Boston College

Wake Forest Football: Q&A with Boston College Writer

Wake HC Dave Clawson discusses upcoming game against Boston College

Boston College Head Coach Jeff Hafley on matchup with Wake Forest

Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner named to PFF Midseason All American Team

DL Dion Bergan on Wake Forest’s Emerging Defense

Wake Forest Football: The Deacs are rested and ready for Boston College

Spotlight: Wake Forest QB Michael Kern

ESPN's FPI updates their season projections for Wake Forest

ACC Content:

ACC Football Week 8: Game Previews and Spread Predictions

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content