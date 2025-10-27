Wake Forest Kickoff Time Announced Against Virginia
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-2, 2-2 ACC) will travel to Scott Stadium to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (7-1, 4-0 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 8. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. ET as the game will be televised on The ACC Network.
It will mark the 53rd all-time meeting between the Deacons and Cavaliers, dating back to their first matchup in 1889. Last season, the Cavaliers came into Winston-Salem and snuck out with a 31-30 victory after scoring 14 points in the 4th quarter. Before last year’s contest, Wake Forest won each of the previous five matchups going back to 2008.
Traveling to Charlottesville, Virginia, will be a tall task for head coach Jake Dickert and his team as the Cavaliers hold a 5-0 record at home. That includes wins over Coastal Carolina, William & Mary, Stanford, No. 8 Florida State, and Washington State. Furthermore, Virginia has only suffered a single loss this year at NC State back in early September. Since then, quarterback Chandler Morris has led the Cavaliers to six straight wins, with three coming in overtime.
What we have come to realize with this program, though, is that anything is possible. The way in which Dickert has established and upheld the culture that oozes out of Winston-Salem is something to be studied. That could just be the difference-maker come Nov. 8 against Virginia.
2025 Schedule: Wake Forest Football
Aug. 29 v. Kennesaw State (W, 10-9)
Sept. 6 v. Western Carolina (W, 42-10)
Sept. 11 v. NC State* (L, 34-24)
Sept. 27 v. Georgia Tech* (L, 30-29)
Oct. 4 at Virginia Tech* (W, 30-23)
Oct. 11 at Oregon State (W, 39-14)
Oct. 25 v. SMU* (W, 13-12)
Nov. 1 at Florida State* | 7:30 p.m. ET on The ACC Network
Nov. 8 at Virginia* | 6:00 p.m. ET on The ACC Network
Nov. 15 v. North Carolina* | Time TBA
Nov. 22 v. Delaware | Time TBA
Nov. 29 at Duke* | Time TBA
What’s Next for the Demon Deacons?
Jake Dickert and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-2, 2-2 ACC) will turn their attention to their matchup at Florida State (3-4, 0-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 1.
Kickoff against the Seminoles is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Doak Campbell Stadium and will be televised on The ACC Network. It will be the 42nd all-time meeting between the two programs, dating back to 1956.