More Help on the Way? Croatian Forward Luka Skoric Contacted by West Virginia
West Virginia's roster, for the most part, is in place, but first-year head coach Ross Hodge is hoping to add another piece or two for depth purposes. One option could be from overseas.
According to Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting, West Virginia has contacted 6'9", 200-pound forward Luka Skoric. Kansas, Pitt, and a few others have reached out as well.
In 24 games with Cibona in the ABA League, Skoric averaged 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 42% from three-point range.
In 35 games in Croatia-Premijer Liga play, he averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, but didn't shoot the three-ball as well, connecting on just 24.6% attempts. His best performance came in a 110-point win - yes, you read that correctly - over Osijek, where he scored 27 points on 9/14 shooting (3/6 3FG) to go along with 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and seven steals - a near quadruple-double. He had six other contests where he reached double figures.
Current WVU roster
Jasper Floyd, Amir Jenkins, Honor Huff, Morris Ugusuk, Jayden Forsythe, MJ Feenane, Treysen Eaglestaff, Chance Moore, DJ Thomas, Brenan Lorient, Jackson Fields, Harlan Obioha, Abraham Oyeadier
