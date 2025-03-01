Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 25 BYU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-11, 8-9) are on the road to take on the No. 25 BYU Cougars Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Schuyler Callihan: BYU 79, West Virginia 67
West Virginia needed to match BYU shot for shot in the first game in order to have a chance to come out with a win. For the most part, they were able to keep up with them, but a few foul calls that didn't go their way combined with a handful of crazy lucky last second heaves from BYU at the end of shot clock helped the Cougs leave Morgantown with a win.
If the Mountaineers can slow the game down and play more to their pace, as they did in the first half against Texas Tech, they have every bit of a chance of pulling off the upset. That being said, I'm just not sure I can see WVU running an efficient offense throughout the course of 40 minutes to keep up this time around.
BYU jumps out to a quick lead and never looks back.
Prediction record: 19-9.
Christopher Hall: BYU 78, West Virginia 72
West Virginia will look to avenge the earlier season loss to BYU in a game the Mountaineers should have won, but despite a better performance from the field, were held scoreless in the final two minutes.
West Virginia will need continued production around leading scorer Javon Small to pull off the upset. Forward Amani Hansberry and guard Joseph Yesufu have stepped up as of late, and Sencire Harris was the latest Mountaineer to help WVU, igniting the defense and put in 11 first half points in the win over TCU.
The Mountaineers will need to step up its defense in Provo. BYU is 13-2 at home this season behind a stellar 51% shooting from the field. West Virginia is holding Big 12 opponents to 42.8% from the field and is 7-1 when holding teams under the mark.
BYU is riding a five-game winning streak heading into Saturday and does not show signs of slowing down. Junior forward Richie Saunders has averaged 23.7 points in the last three games, and after he was held to nine points in Morgantown, I suspect he’ll hit his season average of 16 points per game at home.
Javon Small was also held to nine points and I think he will also have a better output in game two against the Cougars, but it will not be enough unless multiple Mountaineers step up on the offensive end. BYU gets the season sweep, 78-72.
Prediction record: 19-9.
