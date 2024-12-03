Small, DeVries Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors
West Virginia guard Javon Small and forward Tucker DeVries was honored by the Big 12 Conference Monday afternoon for their impressive performance at the Battle 4 Atlantis midseason tournament during Thanksgiving weekend where they were selected to the All-Tournament team.
Small went into the weekend as the team’s leading scorer (15.5 ppg) and led the Mountaineers in scoring in the first games of the tournament, producing as season-high 31 points in the overtime upset win against third-ranked Gonzaga with a season-best seven rebounds.
The senior followed his output with 26 points in the semifinal overtime loss to Louisville and showed his poise against No. 24 Arizona, dishing eight assists and tallied 14 points, including hitting 7-8 from the free throw line in the extra period to solidify the upset over the Wildcats. Overall, Small averaged 23.7 points and 5.7 assists in the three games.
DeVries opened the tournament with 16 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in the win versus Gonzaga. The senior went for a season-high 26 points, shooting an impressive 8-12 from three-point range and had six assists and the win against Arizona. He averaged 16.7 ppg in the three games in the Bahamas.
The Mountaineers (5-2) welcome the Georgetown Hoyas (6-1) to the WVU Coliseum Friday night as part of the Big 12-Big East Challenge. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
