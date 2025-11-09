Stock Up, Stock Down: Lorient Shines, Eaglestaff Kept Quiet, Defense, + More
Another win is in the books for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they took down the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 69-47 on Sunday afternoon, moving to 3-0 on the season.
As always, it's time for our postgame stock report.
Stock Up: Brenen Lorient
Lorient has been the best player on the Mountaineers' roster through the first three games, and I don't know that it's all that close. He impacts both ends of the floor, and his length can be a problem for opposing teams on the defensive end. If he can continue to step out and knock down shots from deep, it's really going to open up the floor.
Stock Up: Harlan Obioha
Even in his 12-point, 6-rebound effort against Campbell, I wasn't all that impressed with what I saw from the seven-footer. This afternoon? Much, much better. He played with a level of physicality that was missing in the first two games and kept Lehigh from finding much in the paint. This was the Harlan Obioha I expected to see.
Stock Up: Defense
Defense wins championships, especially in the Big 12 Conference. Even once this group becomes more consistent offensively, it's going to be the effort they play with on the defensive end that will determine how successful this season will be. This was the best they've looked in that area of the game, bothering Lehigh with ball pressure and great rotations, playing as a connected unit.
Stock Down: Sharpshooters
I thought today would be the day that either Honor Huff or Treysen Eaglestaff, potentially both of them, would catch the hot hand and put up some videogame-like numbers. The shots just aren't falling for these two, and for the second time in three games, Eaglestaff didn't really hunt his shot. Come Thursday, they're going to need a lot more from these two.
West Virginia's next game will be on Thursday against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.
