West Virginia Starting Five vs. Xavier
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) square off against the Xavier Musketeers (3-3) in the consolation game of the Charleston Classi Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for approximately 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN.
The Mountaineers and the Musketeers look to bounce back from opening round losses.
Xavier leads the all-time series 2-1.
Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in this afternoon’s starting lineup.
Guard Jasper Floyd
Floyd is back to averaging double figures after scoring 14 points in the loss to Clemson on Friday. The senior also had four steals in the contest. He is averaging 10.5 points and a team-best 4.2 assists per game.
Guard Honor Huff
Huff has made 11 threes in his last two games, including a season-high eight in the Mountaineers’ win against Lafayette for a season high 24 points. The senior is put in a game-high 17 points against Clemson. He leads the team in scoring at 17.2 ppg.
Guard Treysen Eaglestaff
Eaglestaff is still trying to find his game within Hodge’s offense. Optimism has been high for the senior after averaging 18.9 ppg at North Dakota and produced 20 points in the closed scrimmage against Maryland in the offseason. However, he has only hit double figures once, scoring 12 points in the second game of the season against Campbell. He’s averaging five points per game.
Forward Brenen Lorient
After producing a career-high 26 points against Lehigh, he’s totaled 19 points in the last three games. The senior is third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.3 ppg while leading the team in rebounds with an average of seven rebounds per game.
Center Harlan Obioha
Obioha is averaging 8.5 points and six rebounds per game. The senior was held scoreless in the loss against Clemson. He capped off a three-game stretch of scoring 12 points or more with a 19-point outburst against Pitt.
