Hot Clicks: New Safety Shows Promise, Freshmen Impact Players, Season Preview + More

Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.

FOOTBALL

Pitt Preview and Prediction

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 1

Week 1 Odds: West Virginia at Pitt

Neal Brown Joins Marty & McGee on ESPN to Discuss Backyard Brawl

WVU's New Uniform Featured on SportsCenter

C.J. Donaldson Has Become a Jack-of-All-Trades

Walk Thru GameDay Show: WVU Football Season Preview + Predictions

McLaurin Shows Promise at Safety

Pitt Names Starting QB

50 Predictions for the 2022 WVU Football Season

Six True Freshman in Line to See the Field This Fall for WVU

MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS

Geno Smith Wins Starting QB Job in Seattle

Saints Release WR Kevin White

Will Grier Makes Final Statement for Cowboys' Backup Job

Untitled design - 2022-08-28T101908.894
Big 12

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 1

By Schuyler Callihan
Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White (17) works during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Saints Release Kevin White

By Christopher Hall
Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Joins Marty & McGee on ESPN to Discuss the Backyard Brawl

By Schuyler Callihan
Untitled design - 2022-08-27T121938.010
Football

Week 1 Odds: West Virginia at Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18931437_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Will Grier Makes Final Statement for Cowboys' Backup Job

By Schuyler Callihan
WVU Football helmet
Football

WATCH: WVU's New Uniform Featured on SportsCenter

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18930341_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Wins Starting Job, Pete Carroll Explains Why He's the Guy

By Schuyler Callihan
Ryan Crooks
WVU Mens Soccer

Patience is a Virtue for WVU Men's Soccer

By Julia Mellett