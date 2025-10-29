Between The Eers: Playing Both Ways? Is This a Four-Game Experiment for Curtis Jones?
There may be a point in time during this week's game against Houston where you look in the West Virginia backfield and see a new face lining up next to Scotty Fox Jr. in the gun. If so, odds are that player will be bandit Curtis Jones Jr.
During his radio show on Monday night, head coach Rich Rodriguez revealed that Jones would receive some reps at running back this week and could see a few carries there if the situation presents itself.
"Curtis is a guy that's playing all special teams. He got about 20 snaps on defense, and we might try to play him some at running back, too. When Tye got hurt, we lost our big guy at running back. Curtis is a bigger guy, so for some of those short-yardage situations, CJ might be the guy for us."
Jones played running back in high school, rushing for over 1,700 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior, while also playing defense. Is this a four-game experiment with Jones to see if he can play both ways? Or is it a permanent move to have him play both sides?
On today's episode of Between the Eers, I give my thoughts on Jones' future, what it could look like this Saturday, if it will work, and why it's extremely important that they don't pull him away too much from his role on defense.
