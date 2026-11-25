West Virginia is 0-15 all-time against teams ranked inside the Top 2 of the AP Poll. To secure a 13th game (bowl bid), they'll need to make history on Friday night in Salt Lake City by taking down the Utah Utes.

Is there a chance the Mountaineers can pull off a miracle?

What the ESPN FPI says for WVU vs. Utah

According to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) matchup predictor, the Mountaineers have just a 6.3% chance to shock the world and become bowl-eligible. Meanwhile, the Utes have a 93.7% chance to take care of business against the Mountaineers and finish the regular season with an undefeated mark.

As you might expect, that is the lowest chance the FPI has given West Virginia in a game this season. It's the lowest chance they've had since last year's regular season finale against Texas Tech, where they had just an 8.5% chance.

West Virginia's recent games

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The month of November has not treated the Mountaineers kindly, losing all three games, two of which were absolute heartbreakers to Texas Tech and Houston. They squandered a double-digit lead against the Cougars and had Rich Rodriguez gone for it on 4th & 3, converted, and scored a touchdown instead of kicking a field goal; West Virginia would have gone up 17 and felt pretty good about its chances to hold on for the upset.

Utah's recent games

The Utes navigated the most challenging part of their schedule wonderfully, taking down No. 14 Houston 21-13, No. 9 BYU 28-20, and No. 23 Arizona 40-39. They are 4-0 in one-score games this season, whereas West Virginia is 2-3 in such games in Big 12 play. Last week, Utah was up 17-0 on TCU at the half, but the Frogs scored 17 unanswered to tie the game with 9:26 to play. The Utes scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46 to pick up win No. 11.

The Mountaineers and Utes are slated to tip off at approximately 9 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show. We'll discuss what went right, what went wrong, take a look at the numbers, and talk about what's next for the Mountaineers as they enter the offseason.

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