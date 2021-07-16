Freshmen Faces: CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Height: 6'3" Weight: 175

Hometown: Massillon, Ohio

High school: Washington High School

Why he chose WVU: "I was very excited being a kid that grew up looking up to players like Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey, and Geno Smith and always watching their highlights. Plus the coaches are cool guys and my relationship with them was automatic."

Power Five Offers: West Virginia, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin.

Group of Five Offers: Akron, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Toledo.

Evaluation: Very long, lanky corner that has the ability to grow into a No. 1 guy. He played wide receiver for most of this career, which will help him attack the ball but will have to clean some things up technique-wise as he learns to play the position full-time.

Playing time projection:

Wilson-Lamp has the talent to be a contributor early but after a year or two in the program, expect him to make a big impact within the defense. His speed should allow him to see some action on the special teams unit early in his career.

