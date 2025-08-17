Garrett Greene is Making It Very Hard for the Bucs to Leave Him Off the Roster
Garrett Greene is becoming more than just a story at this point for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; he's continuing to prove he's worth keeping around, even in a very crowded and talented wide receiver room.
Saturday night, the former West Virginia quarterback got to meet up with a handful of his buddies from Morgantown, Zach Frazier, Doug Nester, and Beanie Bishop. They actually spent the last handful of days together with a pair of joint practices in Pittsburgh leading up to the preseason game on Saturday.
Earlier in the week (Thursday), we got our first look at them sharing the field together, where Beanie was lined up in coverage against Greene. Imagine telling that to a Mountaineer fan two years ago.
Greene once again did everything the Bucs asked him to do, hauling in all three of the passes thrown in his direction, totaling 25 yards, including a long of 13. He also earned another opportunity to return a punt, which he popped for 21 yards. Through two preseason games now, Greene has five catches on five targets for 47 yards and two punt returns totaling 38 yards.
Greene's last opportunity to impress the Buccaneers' coaching staff and front office will be next Saturday, August 23rd, against the Buffalo Bills. Considering most teams take the approach of sitting their starters and top contributors for the preseason finale, it's likely that Greene will play the majority of the game, giving him several opportunities to make things happen either in the pass game or return game.
Making the transition from quarterback to wide receiver is not an easy thing to do, but we've seen a handful of guys do it over the years. What's maybe more surprising is Greene's success returning punts. Just fielding a punt is a difficult thing to do. You have to decide whether to catch and return, fair catch it, or let it bounce and roll into the end zone. Popping two nice returns early this preseason shows he can bring value outside of the receiver room, which helps his case when it comes to the 53-man roster.
