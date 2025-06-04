Group of Pitt Players Wanted a Word with Beanie Bishop After Logo Stomp
Just one day after stomping his dirty cleats all over the Pitt logo, former West Virginia cornerback and current Pittsburgh Steeler, Beanie Bishop, was met with a small crowd of Panthers waiting for him just outside the UPMC Sports Complex weight room to let him know they didn't appreciate his action.
Nothing escalated as coaches on the Steelers' staff shut it down quickly. After practice, Bishop met with the media once again and discussed the situation.
“People’s not going to like me based off what school I went to, and that’s fine. It’s part of the rivalry. We don’t like them guys, they don’t like us. Like I told you yesterday, I don’t really have no liking for those guys over there, so it’s just part of it," Bishop said. "If you ask them, they probably hate me. Do I care? No, not really. That’s just part of it. If you go ask any fan in Baltimore what they think about the Steelers, they hate us. It is what it is. It’s just part of the rivalry.”
He also added, “They always talk. Especially after they beat us last year, they had a lot to say, and things got quiet as the season went on. I kind of looked at it as the Beanie Bishop fan club."
Only 101 more days until the Backyard Brawl in Morgantown.
