Hudson Clement Responds to Angered WVU Fans About Decision to Transfer
The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh. On Thursday, it took one of West Virginia's top offensive playmakers as wide receiver Hudson Clement signed with Illinois.
Clement's thank you tweet to West Virginia
“I just want to take a second to thank WVU for allowing me to showcase what I’m capable of and helping me grow as a football player and as a man. Huge thanks to Coach Lal, Coach Brown, Coach Scott, and Cocah Mike Joe. These guys made me the player I am today. Would like to thank the support staff also for helping me so much. Big shoutout to all my teammates I played with at WVU y’all my brothers for life. Even though I’ll be continuing my career elsewhere I will always have a special place in my heart for WVU. With that being said I hope everyone can respect my decision. This was best for me and my family and I will continue my career at Illinois. Thank you West Virginia University!”
As you would expect, very few actually "respected" the decision made by Clement. Instead, a large number of folks were commenting on his post, stating in various ways that he left WVU to "chase the bag" of money.
Clement's response to angry fans
“Folks want me to do what makes them happy not what's best for me. Y'all don't know me and don't know what I been through. Never chased a bag always chased better opportunities. Appreciate the ones who helped me get here but I don't owe no one anything.”
Clement led the team in receptions (51), receiving yards (741), and receiving touchdowns (5) this past season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Mike Molina Says Hudson Clement 'Doesn't Represent the Walk-On Story at WVU'
WVU Expected to Part Ways with GM Drew Fabianich, Several Others in Scouting Department
Rich Rodriguez Names Ryan Garrett as Wide Receivers Coach
Confirmed List of Transfer Portal Players Who Will Visit West Virginia