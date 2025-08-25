Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: BBQ with the Beer Truck — Pickled Onions

Owen Schmitt gives the recipe for this week's tailgate treat.

Owen Schmitt's Week 1 Tailgate Recipe
Today on In the Gun...

It's here, as promised. BBQ with the Beer Truck. Each week, former West Virginia fullback Owen Schmitt will let fans in on a tasty tailgate recipe.

To get things started, Owen shows host Ethan Gregory and fans how he makes pickled onions. Also, throughout the episode, he shares some stories from his playing days both at WVU and in the NFL. He admits that he didn't have the best of diets while at WVU, but learned to prioritize a healthy diet and good sleep once he made it to the pros.

Starting next week, BBQ with the Beer Truck will be released on Tuesdays. If you happen to see Big O or Wes out and about in the Peach Lot on gamedays, be sure to stop and say hello and let them know how the tailgate recipe turned out after using this show as a guide.

Upcoming ITG schedule

Coming up later this week on In the Gun, the crew will break down what to watch for in the season-opener against Robert Morris with some names to keep an eye out for and a little study on what the Colonials do well.

Also, Phil Steele Fridays are back as Jed Drenning and Schuyler Callihan will meet with the czar of college football to discuss the best matchups in college football, the Big 12, and of course, his thoughts on how Rich Rod's debut in stint number two will go.

Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

