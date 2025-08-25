In the Gun Podcast: BBQ with the Beer Truck — Pickled Onions
Today on In the Gun...
It's here, as promised. BBQ with the Beer Truck. Each week, former West Virginia fullback Owen Schmitt will let fans in on a tasty tailgate recipe.
To get things started, Owen shows host Ethan Gregory and fans how he makes pickled onions. Also, throughout the episode, he shares some stories from his playing days both at WVU and in the NFL. He admits that he didn't have the best of diets while at WVU, but learned to prioritize a healthy diet and good sleep once he made it to the pros.
Starting next week, BBQ with the Beer Truck will be released on Tuesdays. If you happen to see Big O or Wes out and about in the Peach Lot on gamedays, be sure to stop and say hello and let them know how the tailgate recipe turned out after using this show as a guide.
Upcoming ITG schedule
Coming up later this week on In the Gun, the crew will break down what to watch for in the season-opener against Robert Morris with some names to keep an eye out for and a little study on what the Colonials do well.
Also, Phil Steele Fridays are back as Jed Drenning and Schuyler Callihan will meet with the czar of college football to discuss the best matchups in college football, the Big 12, and of course, his thoughts on how Rich Rod's debut in stint number two will go.
