In the Gun: Rich Rod's 2.0 Begins — Robert Morris Preview
West Virginia is gearing up for kick off against Robert Morris and we're here to give you some things to keep your eyes on throughout Saturday's matchup.
Since the Mountaineers are opening up with an FCS opponent for the first time in ages, we're not so focused on the X's and O's, and instead, more of what needs to happen for WVU this Saturday.
Also, Owen talks about his partnership with Berkeley Springs Brewing Company, where he just recently launched his new “Runaway Beer Truck” beer. This Saturday, you can come hang out with Owen and Wes at the ITG tailgate in the Peach Lot, and Owen will be there to give out a few beverages and some BBQ for you all to try.
To round out the show, the guys make their weekly Big 12 picks, predicting which Big 12 teams throws for the most yardage, racks up the most yardage on the ground, who scores the most points, and which defense allows the fewest points.
Upcoming ITG schedule
Tomorrow, we'll be back with our final episode before kickoff to welcome back college football czar, Phil Steele, to the show for his third season with us. Every Friday, he'll help us break down the top matchups in the Top 25, the Big 12, and, of course, West Virginia and that week's opponent.
The ITG recap episode will air either Sunday or Monday, so be on the lookout for that as the crew offers thoughts on the outcome versus Robert Morris. On Tuesday, we'll have our next episode of BBQ with the Beer Truck, Owen Schmitt, and we'll give the skinny on next week's matchup versus Ohio on Thursday.
Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.
