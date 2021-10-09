    • October 9, 2021
    Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Baylor

    Everything you need to know ahead of West Virginia's week six matchup in Waco.
    Author:

    PREVIEW: Mountaineers Travel to Waco Seeking 1st Big 12 Win

    WVU's Depth Chart vs Baylor

    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Baylor

    Score Predictions for West Virginia at Baylor

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Baylor

    Neal Brown Previews Baylor

    Dave Aranda Previews West Virginia

    WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Baylor

    WATCH: WVU vs Baylor Predictions, Early Season Struggles, Thoughts on Neal Brown

    How West Virginia Can Turn Its Season Around

    3 Reasons Why Neal Brown Hasn't Turned the Offense Over to Garrett Greene

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6

    Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 6

    For all of the information you need to know about this evening's game, check out the links provided below.

    USATSI_15015755_168388579_lowres
