Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas Tech

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup vs Oklahoma

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) is set to host Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1) for homecoming on Saturday evening as they look to earn their first win in Big 12 Conference play. To get you all set for today's matchup, click the links below.

Score Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

WVU's Keys to the Game vs Texas Tech

WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Texas Tech

WATCH: WVU vs Texas Tech Preview + Prediction

WVU Depth Chart for Texas Tech

What Texas Tech HC Matt Wells Had to Say About WVU

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Texas Tech

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 5

Brown: 'There's a Formula to Win Here'

Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 5

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.