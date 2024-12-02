Pat McAfee Explains 'Wild' Sunday Regarding WVU: 'A Lot of People Want That Job'
West Virginia alum Pat McAfee is the biggest sports personality on planet Earth, and his platform on ESPN has brought more attention to the Mountaineers than ever before.
The football program's all-time leading scorer mended his relationship with the fan base a few years ago and has been talking about WVU left and right ever since. McAfee made a very generous $1 million donation to Country Roads Trust back in August to further show support for his school. And now, he'll have some insight on the Mountaineers' next football hire.
Yesterday, he tweeted how "something special is possible" which raised the eyebrows of West Virginia fans all over.
During his show Monday afternoon, he went into more detail about his crazy Sunday talking to a bunch of folks about the head coach opening.
"I tell you what, it was a wild day yesterday. A lot of people want that job. They don't got me working the phones, but everybody that wants the job calling me that I've ever met or friends with saying, 'would love if you supported me in my bid to become this head coach,' Obviously, I've donated to the collective, so I guess I deserve a what's up? What's going on? I got a chance to chat with Wren Baker yesterday a little bit. I have faith in him. I do. He got it right with the basketball team. There's a lot of options though that are trying to get this gig, and those are just the people that I talked to yesterday. Let alone the people that I don't know that are trying to get that job. With the way the Big 12 is set up, with the way it's constructed, and a West Virginia presence now pretty good in the sport and sports media as a whole, with how popular the brand is...good logo. There's a chance that some real special s*** takes place."
