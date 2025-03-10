Rich Rodriguez Rips TikTok Locker Room Dancers, Considered it 'Banned'
From the day Rich Rodriguez took the head coaching job (back) at West Virginia, the phrase "hard edge" has been uttered approximately 1.8 million times - you know, once for every person in the state.
While it may be repetitive, it's a part of setting the culture and mindset that this program has to have in order to do the types of things that Rodriguez wants to accomplish, such as winning a Big 12 Conference championship and getting back in the national picture.
In many ways, Rodriguez is a new-school coach with his offensive philosophies and ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of college athletics. That said, certain things will strike a chord and the old school version of Rodriguez comes out.
One thing that will not be tolerated is dancing in the locker room on TikTok. Yes, I'm being serious. And Rodriguez made that very clear during his press conference on Monday afternoon.
“They’re going to be on it, so I’m not banning it from them. I’m just banning them from dancing on it. We try to have a hard edge and whatever, and you’re in your tights dancing on TikTok. That’s not quite the image of our program that I want. I banned dancing on TikTok, I guess I did that. And I’m allowed to do that, I guess. I can have rules. Now, twenty years from now if they want to be sitting in their pajamas in their basement eating Cheetos and watching TikTok, whatever the hell, they can go at it. Smoking cannabis, whatever. I mean, knock yourself out. I hope our focus can be on winning football games. How about let’s win the football game and not worry about winning TikTok.”
While it may seem like a silly rule, he's got a point. The players are representing the university, the football program, and really, the entire state. Everything that goes on social media should be buttoned-up, even more so now that these guys are getting paid to help promote local businesses.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
New Tournament Projection Gives West Virginia a Better Path to Sweet Sixteen
Recently Retired Wide Receiver Returns to West Virginia's Football Roster
MAILBAG: NCAA Tournament Ceiling, Backyard Brawl Trophy, Potential 1st Round Matchups + More
See Where West Virginia Lands in ESPN's End-of-Season Bracketology Projection