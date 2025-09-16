Shady McCoy Ripped WVU Midgame, Then Owen Schmitt Delivered the Perfect Clapback
I'm a few days late to seeing the tweet former Pitt running back LeSean McCoy posted during the Backyard Brawl, but thanks to our In the Gun podcast group chat, Owen Schmitt made me aware of it.
McCoy blasted West Virginia, saying, “Seriously, though. I don’t understand why we keep acting like this is a real rivalry. Like, West Virginia can’t do nothing with us. If you look at the players from West Virginia and the players from Pitt, it ain’t even close. Our JV player beat their best, A+, honor roll players. Ain’t even close. Hail to Pitt. Let’s get this game. We are not going to lose. Let’s turn it up in the second half.”
Maybe karma is a real thing. Pitt did lose, and if you look at the modern history of the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia has the edge in the game.
WVU vs. Pitt since 1963: 27-24-2
WVU vs. Pitt last 51 years (1974): 21-19-2
WVU vs. Pitt since 1988: 18-9-1
WVU vs. Pitt since 2000: 9-6
Sure, McCoy has a point in that Pitt has produced some major NFL talent, but all of that talent couldn't beat West Virginia consistently. So, what's his point?
Tuesday morning, Big O replied to Shady McCoy's video with a video of his own.
“Man, Shady, Shady, Shady… brother, you and Dion (Lewis) still owe me from the 2011 loss. You guys never paid up. It’s cool. I know you forget a lot of things. But guess what, don’t be denied and don’t be mistaken. We beat y’all’s ass on Saturday, and you got to wait four years to get another shot.”
For those of you who may not know, Owen was teammates with McCoy and Lewis in 2011 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Schmitt told me that he had a little friendly wager on the game with his two Pitt teammates, but they didn't hold up to their end of the deal. He couldn't care less about the bet. It's just friendly banter, and he's glad to have these next four years of bragging rights over his former Eagle teammates.
