LeSean McCoy Had Comical Reaction to Losing FS1 Job
FS1 made some big changes Monday as the sports network bid goodbye to Joy Taylor and canceled three of its daily shows—Breakfast Ball, The Facility and Speak.
With football season quickly approaching, FS1 will probably act fast in getting some replacement shows together as it will soon be the biggest time of the year for this type of programming.
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy appeared regularly on two of those cancelled shows and he had a comical reaction to losing those gigs.
"Damn fired on my day off. WELL put me on the trading block," he tweeted with six laughing face emojis. "Speak and facility was a blast I got some announcements coming soon but one thing I do kno from is TALENT & DEDICATION always wins see u sooooon."
He followed that up with this tweet comparing losing his TV job to how he left one of his NFL jobs.
We'll have to wait and see what's next for McCoy. As for FS1, you have to think there will be some announcements coming soon about which shows, and which personalities, will be taking over these now empty time slots.