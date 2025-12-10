SI

LeSean McCoy Urged Eagles to Fire OC Kevin Patullo With Bizarre Ultimatum

Karl Rasmussen

LeSean McCoy wants the Eagles to fire offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo
LeSean McCoy wants the Eagles to fire offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Eagles’ offense is in dire need of a wake-up call, and former Philadelphia running back LeSean McCoy thinks the offensive woes stem from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

During a recent episode of Speakeasy, McCoy expressed his dissatisfaction with the Eagles’ offense, and even put forth an ultimatum to franchise owner Jeffery Lurie. McCoy boldly called for Patullo to be fired from his role as offensive coordinator, and suggested that he’d “leave the Eagles” and remove himself from the team’s Hall of Fame.

“If he’s back, I’m leaving the Eagles,” McCoy said, to which Emmanuel Acho reminded him he’s a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

“Take me off. Nobody has ever asked. I’m going to say, ‘Mr. Lurie, it’s either me or Kevin!’... If Kevin is not fired, put No. 25 back out there on the street. Let one of the rookies get it. “

Clearly, McCoy isn’t impressed with what he’s seen out of the Eagles’ offense of late. Rightfully so, though his response is certainly a bit dramatic. Philadelphia has averaged just 16.2 points per game over its last five contests. During that five-game span, quarterback Jalen Hurts has played at an extremely low level, throwing for four touchdowns, five interceptions and fumbling four times.

McCoy effectively said he’d be willing to disassociate himself with the franchise he spent six years of his career with if the team refuses to make a change at offensive coordinator. McCoy played for the Eagles from his rookie season in 2009 through the 2014 campaign. He scored 54 touchdowns across 90 games in Philadelphia.

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

