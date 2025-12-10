LeSean McCoy Urged Eagles to Fire OC Kevin Patullo With Bizarre Ultimatum

👀 Eagles legend LeSean McCoy says if #Eagles do not fire OC Kevin Patullo he wants out of Hall of Fame



“Take me off. Nobody has ever asked. I’m going to say ‘Mr. Lurie, it’s either me or Kevin’. If Kevin is not fired, put 25 back out there on the street”



