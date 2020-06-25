MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Kerry Martin Jr. in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to safety Kerry Martin Jr.

West Virginia's secondary was extremely young in 2019 and will be again this fall. However, the Mountaineers have a few guys who have a ton of potential to be playmakers such as Tykee Smith, Nicktroy Fortune, and Kerry Martin Jr.

In 2019, the Charleston, West Virginia native saw action in all 12 games and recorded 50 tackles, five pass breakups, and 2.5 tackles for loss. As a true freshman, he was the team's sixth-leading tackler, which is a pretty impressive feat.

Martin Jr. certainly has the ability to be a leader on the defense, especially with Hakeem Bailey, Keith Washington, and Josh Norwood now in the NFL. The Mountaineers will be looking for a guy that can direct things in the secondary alongside Tykee Smith and Martin seems to be that guy.

Stellar

A stellar season for Martin Jr. would see him not only become a full-time starter on the Mountaineer defense but become an impact player in the secondary. If he can put all the tools together, there's a good chance we see him have a big season in 2020.

Standard

Martin Jr. showed a lot of toughness and grit as a true freshman, but at times technique wasn't the greatest and had a few missed assignments. This isn't alarming because every true freshman goes through it. A normal season for him would mean he's one of the more talented players on the defense but isn't quite fully developed just yet.

Subpar

After a pretty impressive showing in his first year in the old gold and blue, taking a step back in his development would be the worst-case scenario here. Not winning a starting job or seeing his snap count per game reduced would likely mean he had a down season.

Previous Players

No. 1 - T.J. Simmons

No. 2 - Jarret Doege

No. 3 - Trent Jackson

No. 4 - Leddie Brown

No. 5 - Dreshun Miller

No. 10 - Dylan Tonkery

No. 11 - Nicktroy Fortune

No. 12 - Austin Kendall

No. 12 - Taijh Alston

No. 13 - Sam James

No. 13 - Jeffery Pooler

No. 14 - Malachi Ruffin

What kind of season are you expecting for Kerry Martin Jr. in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU DC Vic Koenning Releases a Statement

West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning releases a statement following the Kerry Martin Jr accusations

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

The 2020 Iron Mountaineer Awards

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announces the 2020 Iron Mountaineer Awards

Christopher Hall

Ranking West Virginia's Top Uniform Combos

Looking at some of West Virginia's best threads

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

The Mountaineers By The Numbers: No. 3

A series breaking down the best Mountaineers to wear each jersey number at WVU

Daniel Woods

by

PrincessP

BREAKING: WVU DC Vic Koenning Placed on Administrative Leave

The Mountaineers will be further investigating the situation

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Malachi Ruffin in 2020

Taking a look at what type of season West Virginia cornerback Malachi Ruffin could have

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Makes Statement on Latest Events

The Mountaineer head coach has spoken

Schuyler Callihan

by

MountyDawg

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 8 | WVU CB Commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp

WVU commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp joins the show

Schuyler Callihan

Top Five Breakout Players for West Virginia

Looking at the most likely candidates to have a breakout season in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Kerry Martin Jr Takes to Social Media to Address Mistreatment by Defensive Coordinator Vic Koenning

West Virginia safety Kerry Martin Jr voices his frustrations over the alleged treatment by DC Vic Koenning

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP