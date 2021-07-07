Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 Spear Order

Taking a look at how the Spear position may shake out for the Mountaineers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the "Spear" position.

Starter: Scottie Young

Young transferred from Arizona last August after wrapping up his third season as a starter for the Wildcats and was third on the team in tackles in 2019 with 66 along with 2.5 tackles for a loss and an interception. Losing Tykee Smith to the transfer portal is a big loss, don't get me wrong, but when you have a guy like Young as his replacement, it eases the sting of Smith's departure.

Backup: Kerry Martin Jr.

Due to the lack of depth that West Virginia has at the spear position, I'm sure he will be rotated in despite being more of a free safety. I also expect Martin Jr. will see some playing time at the CAT safety position and at free safety until they find the best spot for him. He had a tremendous showing his true freshman season recording 50 tackles, five pass breakups, and 2.5 tackles for loss. Following the season, Martin was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Third Team).

3rd string: Saint McLeod

McLeod is a vicious hitter that can be extremely helpful when coming downhill and stopping the run game. He possesses great hands and makes really good jumps on routes, which will oftentimes lead to interceptions. He's got a very similar game to that of former West Virginia safety, Tykee Smith. McLeod will likely see a lot of playing time early in his career since Scottie Young is really the only spear returning with experience.

