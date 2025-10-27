West Virginia Depth Chart Released Ahead of Houston Matchup
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-6, 0-5) are on the road to take on the Houston Cougars (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for Noon EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez released this week’s depth chart, adding redshirt sophomore receiver Christian Hamilton at the Z behind Justin Smith-Brown and Preston Fox.
Redshirt junior Donovan Haslam made his first of the season last week against TCU and the 346-pounder may have earned the start this week, although it does not reflect the two-deep but is the potential starter with Walter Young Bear with ‘OR’ between the two guards.
Redshirt junior Jordan Walker is still listed at safety with Darrian Lewis. However, Walker suffered a broken arm on Saturday in his first start of the season.
Although quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. has started the last two games and broke freshman records in passing yards (301) and completions (28) against TCU, he is remains listed as the possible starter with redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins and redshirt junior Max Brown.
The depth is subject to change following the week of practice.
OFFENSE
QB: Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins OR Max Brown
RB: Diore Hubbard OR Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers
WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Justin Smith-Brown OR Preston Fox, Christian Hamilton
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley
LG: Walter Young Bear OR Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford OR Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Devin Grant OR Eddie Kelly Jr.
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Asani Redwood, Nate Gabriel, Elijah Simmons
BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
FS: Derek Carter Jr. OR Kekoura Tarnue, OR Israel Boyce
BS: Darrian Lewis OR Jordan Walker
RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III
PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III
