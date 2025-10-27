Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Depth Chart Released Ahead of Houston Matchup

The Mountaineer two-deep sees some slight changes ahead of Saturday's contest against the Cougars

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-6, 0-5) are on the road to take on the Houston Cougars (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for Noon EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez released this week’s depth chart, adding redshirt sophomore receiver Christian Hamilton at the Z behind Justin Smith-Brown and Preston Fox.

Redshirt junior Donovan Haslam made his first of the season last week against TCU and the 346-pounder may have earned the start this week, although it does not reflect the two-deep but is the potential starter with Walter Young Bear with ‘OR’ between the two guards.

Redshirt junior Jordan Walker is still listed at safety with Darrian Lewis. However, Walker suffered a broken arm on Saturday in his first start of the season.

Although quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. has started the last two games and broke freshman records in passing yards (301) and completions (28) against TCU, he is remains listed as the possible starter with redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins and redshirt junior Max Brown.

The depth is subject to change following the week of practice.

OFFENSE

QB: Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins OR Max Brown

RB: Diore Hubbard OR Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers

WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Justin Smith-Brown OR Preston Fox, Christian Hamilton

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley

LG: Walter Young Bear OR Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford OR Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Devin Grant OR Eddie Kelly Jr.

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

NG: Asani Redwood, Nate Gabriel, Elijah Simmons

BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo

LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

FS: Derek Carter Jr. OR Kekoura Tarnue, OR Israel Boyce

BS: Darrian Lewis OR Jordan Walker

RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III

PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III

